Why was F. Murray Abraham fired from Mythic Quest? Allegations against White Lotus star explored

American actor F. Murray Abraham's exit from Apple TV+'s fantasy series Mythic Quest reportedly stems from allegations of s*xual misconduct. On April 17, Rolling Stone published a report stating that there had been two complaints against the 83-year-old actor.

The first incident resulted in Abraham receiving a warning and being ordered to stay away from some of the show's female actors. The second incident was brought to the attention of Mythic Quest actor and creator Rob McElhenney, who then decided to fire the actor from the series before shooting for its third season.

While speaking to Variety in November 2022, McElhenney remarked on F. Murray Abraham's exit stating:

“It’s a bummer to not have Murray in this season. But we recognize that [his character] C.W. is a beloved character and obviously a huge part of the show. So, we made sure that we have a really fitting tribute to him. We definitely address it in a big way.”

At the time, it was reported that Abraham was busy shooting for the second season of The White Lotus in Sicily, which is why he could be part of Mythic Quest. However, in a new report, Rolling Stones alleged that the actor was fired after the second misconduct allegation against him came to light.

F. Murray Abraham's case has been addressed by Mythic Quest production company Lionsgate

In a statement issued to Rolling Stone, entertainment company Lionsgate spoke about F. Murray Abraham's allegations of s*xual misconduct and said:

“We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly. As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions.”

White Lotus creator Mike White also remarked on F. Murray Abraham's character, stating that the fictional man has a problematic perception towards "s*x, women, and relationships," and says a lot of controversial things about them.

He said:

"I just thought it’d be funny to have an actor who also has this kind of buoyancy and a ‘What me worry?’ type of attitude. There’s something very mischievous about Murray, and he could obviously play the villain. But he also has this likable, unsinkable quality to him.”

While speaking to The New York Times in December 2022, Abraham spoke about his problematic character Bert on White Lotus and praised the show's creator Mike White for his writing:

“I think Bert is absolutely legit — you know he’s for real. I grew up with people like that.”

F. Murray Abraham began his acting career in 1971 by starring in They Might Be Giants as Clyde. His other notable series and films include The Prisoner of Second Avenue, The Sunshine Boys, The Andros Targets, Scarface, The Third Solution, An Innocent Man, A Season of Giants, The First Circle, Eruption, Sword of War, Blue Bloods, The Good Wife, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Things Heard & Seen, and more.

