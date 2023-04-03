"Why you waste our time like that?": Sara Beth receives flak from fans after her American Idol exit

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 23 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the contestants' entry into the Hollywood Week round of the competition, where they delivered some of their best performances to impress the judges and keep moving forward in the competition.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Sara Beth took to the stage to perform. However, shortly after her performance, the contestant revealed that she would be exiting the show. Although Katy Perry asked her not to quit, the singer expressed that she needed to be with her kids.

Fans were disappointed with Sara Beth's decision. One tweeted:

~*Tavia*~ @ItsTaviBaby24 Girl why you waste our time like that #AmericanIdol Girl why you waste our time like that #AmericanIdol

The hit ABC series has been extremely well-received by the audience. Viewers have religiously followed the show and have witnessed a variety of talented singers and musicians. Season 21 of the competition has been no different as the participants delivered impressive performances in front of judges - pop princess Katy Perry, country superstar Luke Bryan and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie.

Fans react to Sara Beth's exit from American Idol

In her audition round, Sara Beth expressed that she'd been married and had three kids by the time she was 25. This shocked the judges and Katy Perry said that she was "laying on the table too much." This comment received a lot of criticism from viewers, as well as the contestant who in her TikTok video explained that "it was hurtful."

In a surprising turn of events, the singer decided to quit the show to be with her kids. Fans criticized her for making the decision when the judges brought her this far.

Michelle Kelley @jeremygamer29 #AmericanIdol Did SaraBeth just leave the competition??? I like her... 🤭 Did SaraBeth just leave the competition??? I like her... 🤭😮 #AmericanIdol

Nicholas Shawn Campbell @Nicholas_SC 🏼 #AmericanIdol She showed us what she got and said She showed us what she got and said ✌🏼 #AmericanIdol

Chelsea Anderson.♥️ @ChelseaAMusic #AmericanIdol Sarah just performed & then left like what the heck is going on!!! Sarah just performed & then left like what the heck is going on!!! 😡😤 #AmericanIdol

Kelli (Detroit 6/10)✨️ @alltooke11 Yall gave Katy so much hate over questioning SaraBeth if she really wanted to be here and if this was her dream...and she quit the show lol. Katy wasnt wrong 🤷🏽‍♀️ #AmericanIdol Yall gave Katy so much hate over questioning SaraBeth if she really wanted to be here and if this was her dream...and she quit the show lol. Katy wasnt wrong 🤷🏽‍♀️ #AmericanIdol

They also slammed her for taking up a spot and then quitting the show.

john smithneil @JSmithneil if she wants to go let her go... #AmericanIdol ... fake drama i bet if she wants to go let her go... #AmericanIdol ... fake drama i bet

Cindy H @MzCindy81 Soooo . . . . She is leaving the competition?? Why waste your time then?? That is a spot that someone else that REALLY wanted it could've had. #AmericanIdol Soooo . . . . She is leaving the competition?? Why waste your time then?? That is a spot that someone else that REALLY wanted it could've had. #AmericanIdol https://t.co/BElOytPidn

꧁༺Kurlie༻꧂ @Xo_Kurlie_oX #AmericanIdol @AmericanIdol Only selfish thing I saw was Sara Beth getting the opportunity of a lifetime and she could have changed life for her and her family and she left...after they believed in her smh. #Idol Only selfish thing I saw was Sara Beth getting the opportunity of a lifetime and she could have changed life for her and her family and she left...after they believed in her smh. #Idol #AmericanIdol @AmericanIdol

Alexander @aalleexx101 #AmericanIdol I truly feel bad for the person who could have been in Sara Beth's spot right now with her now suddenly quitting... #Idol I truly feel bad for the person who could have been in Sara Beth's spot right now with her now suddenly quitting... #Idol #AmericanIdol

Hollywood Week begins on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the contestants getting ready for the first round of Hollywood Week. The golden ticket winners took to the stage to perform their best in hopes of impressing the judges and moving forward to potentially make the Top 24. While some sounded better than their audition rounds, others didn't keep up with the consistency.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Hollywood Week Part #1, reads:

"Fan-favorite “American Idol” alumni return as contestant mentors to build confidence, stage presence and songwriting as they prepare for amazing performances on the iconic Hollywood Week stage."

The Hollywood Week round on American Idol began by introducing viewers to this year's mentors. Alumni of the competition came down to guide the current contestants on three stages - stage presence, songwriting and confidence. The singers had to choose one of themes to perform.

The alumni mentors for season 21 of the competition include - Justin Guarini (season 1 runner-up), Clay Aiken (season 2 runner-up), Jordin Sparks (season 6 winner), David Archuleta (season 7 runner-up), Phillip Phillips (season 11 winner), Catie Turner (season 16 finalist), and Noah Thompson (season 20 winner).

The American Idol judges also awarded Elijah McCormick with America's Platinum Ticket. This allowed him to rest his voice for this round as well as get a pulse of his fellow competitors. He will have to compete in the next round.

Meanwhile, Nutsa, Colin Stough, Marybeth Byrd, Zachariah Smith and many others have already made their mark on the stage this week. Viewers will have to wait and see if they make it to the Top 24.

Season 21 of American Idol has aired an interesting episode. The contestants will continue to battle it out on the Hollywood Week, where they will prove their mettle and try to get into the Top 24 of the competition. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more to come.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Sunday, April 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

