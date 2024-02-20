"Wrong winner" - AGT: Fantasy League fans believe Kody Lee was robbed

America's Got Talent's latest spin-off, AGT: Fantasy League, wrapped up its first season on Monday, February 19, 2024. The segment began with surprise performances, as eliminated contestants Brian Crum and Loren Allred sang while the finalists performed their respective talents behind them.

Throughout the episode, several cast members who competed on the show returned to the stage during the final performances, along with several artists and celebrities. The top five were announced as Sainted, V. Unbeatable, Musa Motha, Pack Drumline, and Ramadhani Brothers.

Howie Mandel's Ramadhani Brothers were chosen as the first ever winners of AGT: Fantasy League, but fans weren't too happy with the results. They took to social media to chime in on the results, with one X user, @HKoonts, noting how they were the "wrong" winners:

"NNNNNNOPE! Wrong winner! Drumline deserved it!"

Episodes of AGT: Fantasy League are available to stream on NBC.

AGT: Fantasy League fans disappointed with final results

In the season finale of AGT: Fantasy League, fans saw the Ramadhani Brothers secure the top spot and become the first-ever winners of the spin-off series.

The two-hour-long finale began with the top 10 performing on stage. The contestants who made it thus far were Billy and Emily England, Aidan Bryant, Ramadhani Brothers, Kodi Lee, Shadow Ace, Sofie Dossi, V. Unbeatable, Pack Drumline, Musa Motha, and Sainted.

Brian Austin Crum and Loren Allred returned to the stage, followed by finalist Kodi Lee collaborating with Steven Sanchez, as they sang Until I Found You. Eliminated contestants Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart also returned to the stage, as they sang their original singles for the AGT: Fantasy League audience.

Sainted performed with Robin S. on Show Me Love, followed by Britain's Got Talent's Calum Scott singing You Are the Reason, while finalist Musa Motha danced behind him. David Taylor made a special appearance as Shadow Ace used his shadow for a performance.

Pack Drumline and V.Unbeatable performed alongside Sheila E, who noted that the two groups were "a dream come true." After their performance, Terry Crews announced the first two acts that were included in the Top Five. Sainted and V. Unbeatable made the list after receiving more votes than Kodi Lee, Billy, and Emily England.

The host later announced the remaining three acts who made it to the Top Five. This included Pack Drumline, Musa Motha, and Ramadhani Brothers, which meant Shadow Ace, Sofie Dossi, and Aidan Bryant were taken out of the running.

Simon Cowell had three contestants in the Top Five, while Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel had one each. Mel B was taken out of the running after winning the AGT spin-off. The final placements were as follows:

Musa Motha - 5th place

Sainted - 4th place

V.Unbeatable - 3rd place

Pack Drumline - 2nd place

Ramadhani Brothers - winners

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the winners, although many were unhappy with the final decision. Several believed Kodi Lee should have won the show.

