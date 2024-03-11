“Ye’s gonna learn it the hard way”: Fans react as Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Vultures 2’ is reported be sold for $20 on YEEZY

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign found commercial success with their first major collaboration together, Vultures 1, which immediately became a chart-topper on several major charts upon release. Now, the duo is gearing up for the release of Vultures 2, the sequel to the first album, and it appears they've set a steep price on it.

As reported by Complex, according to a leaked conversation with a fan page on Instagram DM, the duo's upcoming album, which has been delayed from its original release date, will be priced at $20 on Kanye West's official website. This steep price, more than double the US average of $9 for albums, has sparked widespread discussion and generated fan reactions, as exemplified below:

Fans react to "Vultures 2" price

Netizens react to Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's album Vultures 2 price

Netizens swiftly reacted to the reports of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's new album's reported high price, taking to social media, particularly X, to express their feelings on the matter.

Many expressed disappointment at such a steep price for a single album that is not even a physical album release, while others pointed out that such a steep price would only limit the reach of the album, especially since the album will not be released for streaming on music streaming services.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign were originally scheduled to release the second album on March 8, 2024, but failed to do so, with the album reportedly still under work. As reported by Complex, the former's decision to not release the album on streaming came from a series of DMs with an Instagram fan page on March 10, 2024:

"Was talking with the team about how to release the next album. Like James Blake said streaming devalues our music. We sell albums on Yeezy.com.I got 20 million Instagram followers. When five percent of my followers buy an album. That's one million albums sold That's 300K more than the biggest album last year."

The singer continued:

"We sold 1 million items on Yeezy.com on Super Bowl Sunday so we know it's possible. How do you feel about us not streaming and only selling the album digitally. It would be nice for our community to support the albums. Streaming is basically pirating."

The duo held a listening party for the album on March 10, 2024, where they played songs featuring collaborations with artists such as Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Lil Durke, Lil Wayne, and more.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign are working on Vultures as a trilogy of albums, with the first being released on February 10, 2024. The album, as mentioned above, has been a global success, peaking as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Canadian, Swiss, Australian, and Austrian album charts since its release and selling over one million copies so far.