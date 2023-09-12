Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Varsity Royal" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike and its co-owned sub-label with Michael Jordan have never disappointed their fans and sneaker enthusiasts when it comes to new makeovers and iterations of the popular Air Jordan sneaker lineage. The dynamic duo has always made sure to add surprising twists to their colorways and merge the fashion and streetwear worlds with basketball seamlessly.

Through the years, the Jordan label has grown in popularity and has reached an unmatched level of hype amongst sneakerheads, especially when it comes to their OG debut Air Jordan sneaker, the Air Jordan 1. The label is now extending the line with the introduction of Air Jordan 1 Mid "Varsity Royal" sneakers.

An official release date for the Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Varsity Royal" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet; however, according to the media outlet SNKR Dunk Magazine, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming weeks of Fall 2023.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Varsity Royal" sneakers come in white, black, and blue hues

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Varsity Royal" sneakers come clad in white, black, and blue hues (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label kicked off their partnership with the legendary NBA player Michael Jordan in 1984. A year later, the duo released their first signature sneakers, dubbed the Air Jordan 1. Michael Jordan's eponymous label has continued to rule over the sneaker market for almost four decades with its iconic releases, especially when it comes to Air Jordan 1 iterations.

The label adds a new signature sneaker to their Air Jordan lineage annually and recently launched their 38th signature shoe in 2023. Despite the expansion of the Air Jordan sneaker line, the Jordan label continues to launch innumerable makeovers of the Air Jordan 1.

Expand Tweet

Due to Michael Jordan's immense popularity, the debut Air Jordan 1 shoe became a streetwear phenomenon and had around 1.5 million pairs sold in its first six weeks of release. Ever since, the Jordan label has continued to release multiple makeovers every month. The shoe was designed by Peter Moore, and the site describes it as:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The latest to join the line is the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Varsity Royal," which comes dressed in white, black, and royal blue hues. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of leather. The upper's base comes clad in varsity royal blue, which can be seen accentuated on the middle panels, perforated toe boxes, and heel tabs.

Expand Tweet

More blue is added with Jumpman branding on tongue tags. The blue base contrasts with neutral black-hued overlays, which are placed upon the forefoot, lacing system, ankle collars, heel counters, tongues, tongue tags, laces, and the profile Swooshes on both the medial and lateral sides. The look is finished off with the addition of white midsoles and royal blue rubber outsoles.

The pair is expected to be released in the coming weeks via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers for $125.