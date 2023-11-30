Nike Cortez x Doernbecher Freestyle “Sydney” sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike and OHSU (Oregon Health and Sciences University) Doernbecher Children's Hospital are reconnecting in Holidays 2023, to launch its 19th collection. The duo has continued their partnership since 2004 and subsequently launches a collection of apparel and accessories. For their 19th collection, the duo is launching six brand-new sneakers accompanied by accessories and apparel.

The partnership of the two helps in raising funds as profits of the auction as well as sales go to the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital. The Swoosh label's design team helps six children from the hospital to create all the items of collection.

These kids draw from their experience and apply imagination to design and one of the eye-catching shoes of the 19th collection is the Cortez. The Cortez is designed in collaboration with Sydney, a 14-year-old girl, who suffers from juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

The Nike Cortez x Doernbecher Freestyle “Sydney” sneakers are slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on December 2, 2023, at a retail price of $90.

More about the upcoming Nike Cortez x Doernbecher Freestyle “Sydney” sneakers, which are designed by 14-year-old Sydney Little

The upcoming Cortez x Doernbecher Freestyle "Sydney" sneakers are designed by 14-year-old Sydney Little

Nike has continued to help the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital annually with the launch of brand-new collections. The duo's partnership has currently reached its 19th collection and has garnered over $37 million in funds for the hospital and kids in it. The official Swoosh label's site introduces the partnership as,

"This special partnership gives young patients the opportunity to work with Nike designers to create their own collections of Nike and Jordan Brand sneakers, apparel and accessories. Their one-of-a-kind collections are then auctioned off at the program's annual fundraiser—with every penny going to the children's hospital."

In 2023, the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital and Swoosh label are teaming up to launch six sneaker models including Go FlyEase, Air Jordan 3, Dunk High, ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low, Air Max 1, and Cortez. Sneakers are designed by six inspiring children who bravely fight with their sicknesses.

The Cortez sneaker was designed by Sydney Little, a 14-year-old girl, who has been diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis. The official site introduces Sydney as:

"Sydney Little is a talented artist and competitive swimmer who refuses to let her arthritis pain slow her down. Her design is a walking masterpiece filled with her hand-drawn artwork and features interchangeable elements so you can wear it your way."

The upcoming Nike Cortez sneaker comes clad in vibrant green hues, which immediately catches the eye of a sneakerhead. The shoe's upper features heart-shaped logos throughout.

A hand-drawn floral print is added upon heel counters in vibrant green hue to showcase both Sydney's favorite color as well as favorite flower. The most prominent feature of Cortez sneakers is the use of hook and loop material on the shoes' heels alongside multiple hand-drawn patches, which exudes creativity and talent.

Inspiring quotes such as "Keep Swimming" and "You'll get through it" are added to give motivation to not only wearers but readers too. To give a flair to the design, the shoes' outsoles feature a glow-in-the-dark pattern to mimic water reflections within the pool.

To finish off the look, the Swooshes of the sneakers are also done in Glow-in-dark material.