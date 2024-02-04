Perfect Match season 2 potential release window and more on Netflix

Perfect Match follows an all-star cast of singles gathered from other dating reality shows like Too Hot to Handle, The Mole, and The Ultimatum, who are sent to live in a fancy villa in hopes of finding a match, like Dom and Georgia did in the first season, which was released on February 14, 2023.

Perfect Match expects its contestants to win the challenges to avoid elimination. It also sees cross connections, dates, bombshells, and compatibility tests, to ensure that the couple and audience engagement stays alive.

While the release date for season two of the highly anticipated show is still under covers, its renewal was confirmed by Netflix at the Next On Netflix 2024 Preview on February 1, 2024, and fans have started to speculate about its potential cast and release date.

Netflix's Perfect Match season 2 could release around Valentine's Day

Now that the second season of the show is confirmed to be released in 2024, there is fan speculation on its potential release date. Like its previous season, if the upcoming season were to be released on Valentine's Day, viewers might not be too far from catching the coveted dating show.

But season one also announced its February release on January 18, almost a month before it was available to stream. As there have been no announcements of the next season yet, its chances of a Valentine's Day release look bleak.

Hosted by Love is Blind's host Nick Lachey, the show follows the perfect dating format, at a perfect tropical location, that makes it almost impossible for the singles to not fall in love.

In a twist that sets Perfect Match apart from other dating-related TV shows, the most compatible couples in the show get to decide the fates of other couples in the show.

The top couples not only play matchmakers but also match-breakers for the couples they don't think are high in compatibility. They also earn the power to match the new bombshells with the ones who they think are the most in need.

Who is expected to be on the all-star cast of Perfect Match season 2?

Fans of unscripted TV shows that see singles trying to find love, are all hopeful of their favorite characters from other dating shows returning for Perfect Match season two.

A lot of tweets claim that Micah Lussier from Love is Blind season 4 is a potential contestant on the show's season 2.

Fans are also pulling the chances of their favorite characters from non-dating reality shows like The Trust: A Game of Greed and Squid Games: The Challenge, appearing on Perfect Match.

Apart from Micah, other characters expected and suspected to join the cast of the show's season 2 are Irina Solomonova from Love is Blind season four, Sammie Cimarelli from The Circle season 1, Marvin Archi from season five of The Circle, and Andrew Liu from Love is Blind season 3.

Now only the show, or its teaser could tell which of these fan speculations come true and make for the cast of season 2.

Season one of the Perfect Match is available to stream on Netflix.