Sal Vulcano Fall 2023 Tour: How to buy tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Sal Vulcano has announced a new tour, the "Fall 2023 Tour," scheduled from September 29, 2023, to November 29, 2023, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be in support of the comedian's new special, which will be released in December.

The comedian announced that the new tour will feature performances in cities such as Savannah, Cincinnati, and Macon, among others, via a post on his official Instagram account on September 11, 2023.

Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase and are priced between $39 and $105 plus processing fees, depending on seating choice and venue. All tickets can be purchased at the comedian's official website.

The tour will start in Kentucky and end in Chicago

Sal Vulcano will release his debut comedy special on December 2, 2023. The comedian announced the new special on September 12, 2023, where he revealed the title of the show to be Sal Vulcano: Windy City.

Now, the comedian will embark on a US tour to support it. This will be a follow-up to his late 2022 and early 2023 comedy tour, which wrapped up with a show at the Miller High Life Theater in Wisconsin, United States.

The full list of dates and venues for the Sal Vulcano Fall US 2023 tour is given below:

September 29, 2023 - Bowling Green, Kentucky at SkyPAC

September 30, 2023 - Cincinnati, Ohio at Taft Theater

October 1, 2023 - Toledo, Ohio at Stranahan Theater

October 13, 2023 - Wilkes-Burns, Pennsylvania at F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts

October 14, 2023 - Wilmington, Delaware at Copeland Hall at Grand Opera House

October 20, 2023 - Macon, Georgia at Macon City Auditorium

October 21, 2023 - Savannah, Georgia at Johnny Mercer Auditorium

October 22, 2023 - Athens, Georgia at The Classic Center

October 27, 2023 - Mount Pleasant, Michigan at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

November 9, 2023 - Peoria, Illinois at Civic Center Theater

November 10, 2023 - Rockford, Illinois at Coronado Performing Arts Center

November 11, 2023 - Cedar Rapids, Illinois at Paramount Theater

November 12, 2023 - Springfield, Illinois at UIS Performing Arts Center

November 16, 2023 - Duluth, Minnesota at DECC Symphony Hall

November 17, 2023 - Appleton, Wisconsin at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

November 18, 2023 - Rochester, Minnesota at Mayo Civic Auditorium

November 19, 2023 - Davenport, Iowa at Adler Theater

November 29, 2023 - Elkhart, Indiana at The Lerner Theater

December 2, 2023 - Chicago, Illinois at The Vic Theater

Sal Vulcano has appeared in many shows throughout his career, including Impractical Jokers

Sal Vulcano was born on November 6, 1976, and started his career with the Tenderloins alongside James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, and Joe Gatto. The success of the first group led to the creation of the show Impractical Jokers, which was hosted on truTV. The series, which is still in production and is currently in its tenth season at TBS, quickly became a major success.

In an interview with The Cincinnati Enquirer, the comedian spoke about the contrast between his group and solo careers, stating:

"I'm pretty private, so with my stand-up, I actually speak about my life and my personal life a lot more. So that's different than what people are used to seeing because on the show it's one thing, and with the guys it's one thing. But this is just all me. It's all me, my life, my family."

Aside from his stand-up and group comedy careers, Sal Vulcano is also known for his two podcasts, What Say You? and Hey Babe. The former was nominated for the Comedy, Entertainment, and Best Produced Podcast Awards at the 2015 Annual Podcast Awards.