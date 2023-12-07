Say Anything tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Say Anything tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from April 27, 2024, to June 28, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour, titled 20 Years of Say Anything ...Is A Real Boy, is in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the band's album of the same name.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Kansas City, Nashville, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, among others, via a post on their official Instagram on December 6, 2023. Stating in their announcement, they said:

"Say Anything returns from a lengthy hiatus to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their classic, critically adored album ..is A Real Boy. Named one of Rolling Stones greatest emo albums of all time …is a Real Boy is a manic masterpiece of rebellion against all expectations of emo and pop-punk – an album unafraid to be simultaneously theatrical and punk."

The tour's presale is ongoing and can be accessed with the code REALBOY20. A Live Nation presale can also be accessed with the code CREW. General tickets will be available starting December 7, 2023, at 12:00 pm EST. Tickets are priced at $147 plus processing fees on average, depending upon seating choice and venue. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster or the band's official website.

Say Anything tour 2024 dates

Say Anything released their second studio album, ...Is a Real Boy, on August 3, 2004, via Doghouse Records. The album was moderately successful, peaking at number 8 on the Billboard Top Heatseekers album chart.

Now the band is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album with a new US tour. The complete list of dates and venues for Say Anything tour 2024 is:

April 27, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at House of Blues

April 28, 2024 – Houston, Texas at House of Blues

April 30, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern

May 1, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Hard Rock Live

May 3, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz

May 4, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore

May 5, 2024 – Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore

May 7, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at KEMBA Live!

May 8, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Stage AE

May 10, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Brooklyn Paramount Theatre

May 11, 2024 – Montclair, New Jersey at The Wellmont Theater

May 12, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 14, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at House of Blues

May 15, 2024 – Royal Oak, Michigan at Royal Oak Music Theatre

May 17, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Aragon Ballroom

May 18, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Pageant

May 19, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

June 13, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at Uptown Theater

June 14, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium

June 15, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot

June 17, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Showbox SoDo

June 18, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Revolution Hall

June 21, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Masonic

June 22, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern Theatre

June 24, 2024 – Anaheim, California at House of Blues

June 26, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren

June 28, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Stubb’s

Say Anything is best known for their third studio album, In Defense of the Genre, released via J Records on October 23, 2007. The album peaked at number 27 on the Billboard 200 album chart.