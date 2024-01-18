Southern Charm season 9 reunion pt. 2: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Season 9 of Southern Charm, which began airing in September 2023, came to an end with episode 15, which aired on January 4. Titled Beyond the Valley of the Southern Dolls, episode 15 explored conflicted relationships and the end of love triangles.

After the final episode left fans wanting clarity between the cast members, the reunion is expected to show the cast talking their differences out. The first part of Southern Charm's reunion episode saw some important exchanges taking place, while others were still unaddressed, which the second part is expected to cover. Episode 17, or reunion part 2, can be watched on Bravo on January 18, Thursday, at 8 pm ET.

What to expect from reunion part 2 of Southern Charm's season 9?

Part 1 of the reunion didn't give final answers to the outcome of Taylor and Olivia's friendship. Even though the two got straight to the point as soon as they showed up on the episode, there hasn't been a closure yet. Things didn't go too well between the ex-besties, so they are expected to split than to stitch, and fans don't approve of Taylor's behavior either.

Meanwhile, Andy was seen asking Olivia the important question in the trailer, about Olivia's grievances with Taylor for kissing her ex.

"You give Austin a pass and not Taylor?"

Reunion part 1 was the first time Austin and JT came face to face, as after their physical drunken altercation at the season finale, they didn't get to talking yet. A sober conversation between them is expected to materialize in reunion part 2.

Moreover, Shep's revelation of his alcohol issues at BravoCon 2023 is also to be discussed further in the second part of the show's reunion. The second part of reunion also saw Rod and Rodrigo, the newbies of season 9, who will also address their problems with the cast.

Taylor was once again seen expressing her thoughts about getting back with Shep on reunion part 1, but Shep made it abundantly clear that he doesn't want anything but friendship with her.

However, their segment ended with Shep revealing that he would've probably married Taylor because it was the "happiest time of his life." This could be a hint towards "friendlier" talks ensuing between them in the upcoming episode.

What happened in the final episode 15 of Southern Charm season 9?

Episode 15 of the show's season 9 saw Taylor being proposed to by JT, which she turned down, and told him she still had feelings for Shep. However, upon Shep's refusal to get back with her, she threatened him by saying she would go back to Austen, which didn't appear to affect Shep much, because he seemed to have made up his mind.

JT and Austen got into a physical altercation after JT verbally provoked Austen by saying it's unfair that he apparently gets every girl but doesn't respect any. Their fight started with Austen pushing JT in a way that he fell on the floor before the duo broke into a proper fight. Austen plainly denied starting the fight, which put JT off, but he couldn't do anything about it.

Olivia also decided to confront Austen and tell him how wrong it was to have kissed her best friend Taylor. Austen couldn't counter her argument much because he indeed was at fault. The reunion part 2 of Southern Charm is therefore expected to feature detailed talks between them and also clarify the status of their relationship.

Southern Charm delves into the lives of the affluent people of Charlotte, North Carolina, in their personal and professional lives. The success of the show also resulted in a spin-off called Southern Hospitality, which follows the staff of Southern Charm star Leva Bonaparte's Republic Club. The series' episode 6 comes out right after Southern Charm's reunion episode, on January 18, at 9 pm on Bravo.