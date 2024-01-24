The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 reunion pt. 3: Recap and more details explored

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 came to an end after part 3 of the reunion, aired on January 23, 2024, on Bravo TV. The Runion Part 1 showed all cast members uniting to get more information about Monica's involvement in Reality Von Tease, an Instagram gossip account.

After the release of Reunion Part 2 on January 16, 2024, viewers saw Monica open up about her relationship with her mother. On the other hand, Mary Cosby, a housewife from season 2, appeared in the reunion. The previous episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans thrilled for part 3 even more.

In the final reunion episode, viewers saw Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, Angie Katsanevas, and Monica Garcia trying to clear the misunderstandings between each other.

Mary Cosby revealed that she might return for season 5. Additionally, Monica Garcia explained her intentions behind Reality Von Tease after she brought a burn book inspired by the movie Mean Girls. The rest of the episode focused on the rumors of Katsanevas being part of the Greek mafia.

Here's a recap with details of what happened on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 reunion part 3.

Mary Cosby's potential return to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City show host Andy Cohen asked Mary Cosby if she would return for the show. Cohen mentioned that Cosby was a fan-favorite housewife who provided “comedic relief” and was a “friend of the show.”

The reason behind her departure was the allegations made against her that she was a cult member. At the reunion, Cosby indirectly accused Whitney Rose of racism. Hinting at a potential return, she stated:

“I’m just going to continue being me, and if people are willing to open up and accept me in this group, maybe I would. But, as long as Whitney acts like she’s terrified of me, which she’s not. She’s always got something to say."

Whitney then explained she is not afraid of Cosby herself, but is afraid of disappointing her.

Monica Garcia brings a burn book to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion

In the finale episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Monica Garcia came clean that she was indeed involved in posting pictures and videos on Reality Von Tease. She, however, did explain that she did not set up the account and none of the posts were hateful towards any of the housewives.

"I did not set up the account, I didn't name the account, or open the account, I honestly feel like that page did not come for any of them. I mean, I think there's a ton that's been misunderstood."

Monica further explained that the intention behind that account was to expose former housewife Jen Shah for treating her employees poorly. She also said that most of the posts made about her cast members were "positive things about the women."

To make a joke out of the situation, Monica showed everyone a burn book. Originally, the book was supposed to have mean things written about others, but in her case, it was "full of receipts," about what posts she made.

After Monica came clean, Andy Cohen asked her cast mates what their relationship with her in the future would be like. Heather said the burn book will not solve anything, as the whole issue was hurtful. She added:

"The way that you handled it and the way that it affected me, it hurt me more."

Whitney also added to the conversation, opening about her childhood trauma:

"I've put up with relationships that are not safe in my life. And, right now, I think I'm even more confused leaving the reunion... I can't put myself in that situation right now."

Meredith, Lisa, and Heather mutually agreed that their trust had been broken and they couldn't immediately forget about what Monica did.

To watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 reunion pt. 3, stream the newly released episode on Peacock TV.

Fans can watch previous seasons on streaming platforms like Prime Video.