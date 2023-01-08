The Wedding Veil Expectations full cast list: Lacey Chabert, Kevin McGarry, and others star in Hallmark's trilogy film

The Wedding Veil Expectations is all set to debut on Hallmark on January 8, 2023, adding to the expansive list of The Wedding Veil movies based on Lori Wilde’s Wedding Veil Wishes books. January 8, 2023, will see a marathon of the Wedding Veil trilogy from 2.00 PM EST before the new film premieres at 8.00 PM EST.

The film will expand on the story that has evolved significantly between Avery Morrison (Lacey Chabert) and Peter Hastings (Kevin McGarry). The synopsis for The Wedding Veil Expectations reads:

"Avery and Peter try to keep the romance alive while renovating the old house they bought and juggling work, but everything takes on a new perspective when they get some news they’ve been hoping for."

With an interesting premise and an interesting cast, this is sure to be an enjoyable ride on the first weekend of the new year. Read on to find out more about the cast members of The Wedding Veil Expectations.

Meet the cast of The Wedding Veil Expectations:

Lacey Chabert as Avery

The frontrunner in the cast list, Lacey Chabert is considered one of the most talented young actresses in her sphere. Hailing from Purvis, Mississippi, Avery started performing from a very young age. Following her breakthrough in a cough syrup commercial, Avery landed a role in the Broadway production of Les Miserables, which she held for two years.

From that point on, the talented actress' career graphed upward. She starred in the critically acclaimed FOX series Party of Five as well as the ABC series All My Children, which gave her extensive exposure and fame. Her other works include Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Daddy Day Care, Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe, Christmas at Castle Hart, and Haul Out the Holly, among others.

Kevin McGarry as Peter

The male lead in The Wedding Veil Expectations, Kevin McGarry plays the role of Peter. McGarry is an instantly recognizable face for his ongoing role in Hallmark channel's prime-time series When Calls the Heart. Kevin also appears in CBS' Heartland.

Originally from Canada, McGarry has many credits to his name, including Taken, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Private Eyes, Feeling Butterflies, and My Grown-Up Christmas List. McGarry is a bonafide Hallmark regular.

Alison Sweeney as Tracy

Another huge name on the list, Alison Sweeney plays a pivotal role in the upcoming Hallmark film. The versatile actress is also a producer, director, content supplier, TV host, author, and social media influencer. Sweeney is perhaps best known for starring in and co-creating Chronicle Mysteries.

But she has plenty more to her name. Her previous works include Open by Christmas, Good Morning Christmas, Christmas at Holly Lodge, and Love on the Air.

Other cast members of The Wedding Veil Expectations

The other cast members of the upcoming Hallmark film include Autumn Reeser as Emma Lowell, Karen Kruper as Grace, Doron Bell as Sam, Fiona Vroom as Lucy, Marco Soriano as Mario, Barry W. Levy as Clark, Kevin Mundy as Fred Carruthers, and Felix Bernhardt as Daniel Hastings.

The film will premiere on January 8, 2023, on Hallmark at 8.00 PM EST with a rerun the next day. Stay tuned for updates.

