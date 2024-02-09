“The worst take of 2024”: Chrisean Rock trolled online after claiming war in Gaza is because Palestinians are unbelievers

Chrisean Rock, the American rapper and reality television personality has been in some hot waters after her take on the Israel-Hamas war. She said in a livestream that the people of Palestine were being persecuted because they did not praise Jesus Christ.

As per XXL, the 23-year-old spoke on Instagram Live on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, about the ongoing war in Gaza that has seen over 27,000 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces. In the video she said,

"They don’t believe in Jesus so that’s why it’s happening, right? Like, all of them people bowing down with their carpets that’s on the floor, they praying down to a God that said to worship his son, to accept his son first. And then they making big palaces of it. Like, they really standing and sticking behind it. Like, they made laws about their religion."

Netizens took to social media to criticize the rapper's opinion, and many believed the words were offensive and ignorant.

Chrisean Rock enrages fans after claiming Palestinians are at war because they don't praise Jesus Christ

Chrisean Rock has gone viral for her remarks about the Islamic religion and her belief in why Palestinians are being killed in Gaza in the ongoing war. On Wednesday the rapper went on her Instagram Live, wearing an oversized red shirt with a big Cross necklace.

She began her rant about the conflict by saying that the people who follow Islam pray on the floor, but they have instead made big palaces of worship, as per Hot New Hip Hop. Chrisean Rock went on to say,

"Where Jesus was born at, they over there believe in something that totally have nothing to do with him. ‘Cause I seen videos where they pray at, there’s cockroaches and infested with — so what is God trying to tell us?"

People supporting Israel, have said that Jesus Christ was born in Bethlehem, which lies in the southern region of modern-day Palestine, as per the Biblical Archaeology Society. Here, Chrisean is seemingly implying that people in Gaza have not been worshipping Christ even though he was born there, and instead following the teachings of Islam. She added her spiritual reasoning for the attacks on Gazans, saying,

'That’s what I want to know from this whole situation. What is the message behind the chaos? Things always happen for a reason — not the economic, or political reason. What is the spiritual reason behind it?"

Chrisean Rock’s comments were widely ridiculed online for factual inaccuracy as Muslims do believe in Jesus, as per Hip Hop Dx. The rapper received a lot of backlash online.

Some of the reactions are given below:

Earlier this week, Rock was sued by a backup singer named James Wright Chanel over an alleged assault that took place backstage at a Tamar Braxton concert in 2023. The plaintiff has claimed he was hospitalized with two broken teeth and cuts to his face after being attacked by the reality star, as per XXL.

The reason for the alleged fight was that Rock was upset that she was not allowed to perform during Braxton’s concert, as reported by Vibe. The suit also added that in addition to the assault, Rock allegedly used a homophobic slur directed at Chanel.

Rock has denied that the assault took place, however, other alleged witnesses, including Braxton, claimed the fight did happen. As per Hip Hop Dx, she is currently under criminal investigation regarding the incident.

