TRENDZ 2024 NEW DAYZ World Tour Europe: Dates, venues, tickets, & all you need to know

TRENDZ 2024 NEW DAYZ World Tour 2024 in Europe is scheduled from March 7, 2024, to March 24, 2024, featuring performances in venues across continental Europe and two shows in Morocco. The tour marks the band's first international tour and promises to showcase music spanning their entire career.

The announcement on the official Instagram page on January 8, 2024, revealed that the new tour will feature performances in cities such as Marrakesh, Warsaw, Berlin, and Dublin, among others.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on January 12, 2024, at 17:00 pm CET. Ticket prices are yet to be announced, and they will exclusively be available for purchase on the Envoy Prol website.

TRENDZ 2024 NEW DAYZ world tour Europe dates

TRENDZ is set to debut internationally with this tour, starting it off with shows in Morocco North Africa, before venturing into Eastern Europe with a show in Romania. The band will then move westward to Germany, Spain, France, Poland, the Czech Republic, and finally, the UK, concluding their schedule with a performance in Ireland.

The complete list of dates and venues for the TRENDZ NEW DAYZ World Tour 2024 are as follows:

March 7, 2024 - Marrakesh, Morocco at Meydene

March 9, 2024 - Casablanca, Morocco at Studio des Arts Vivants

March 10, 2024 - Bucharest, Romania at Sala Luceafărul

March 13, 2024 - Lyon, France at La Rayonne

March 14, 2024 - Barcelona, Spain at Razzmatazz

March 16, 2024 - Paris, France at Alhambra

March 17, 2024 - Warsaw, Poland at Hybrydy

March 19, 2024 - Prague, Czech Republic at Palác Akropolis

March 20, 2024 - Berlin, Germany at Kesselhaus in der Kulturbrauerei

March 21, 2024 - Amsterdam, Netherlands at p60 Pop Podium

March 23, 2024 - London, United Kingdom at 229 London

March 24, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland at The Academy

TRENDZ songs peeking at the Korean album chart

TRENDZ is a Korean K-pop group formed under the auspices of Interpark, a company also known for its record distribution and online auction branches.

The band consists of Havit, Leon, Yoonwoo, Hankook, ra.L, Eunil, and Yechan. Of the seven members, Hancook, Havit, and Leon competed in the survival reality show Mix Nine, which ran for one season of 14 episodes, from October 29, 2017, to January 26, 2018.

The band released their debut EP, Blue Set Chapter 1. Tracks, on January 5, 2022. The EP peaked at number 30 on the Korean album chart and sold over 7,000 copies.

Subsequently, the band released its sequel, Blue Set Chapter 2. Choice, on June 8, 2022. The EP peaked at number 25 on the Korean album chart and sold more than 25,000 copies.

The band released their debut single album, Blue Set Chapter. Unknown Code, on November 12, 2022, this time via their new distributor, Global H. The album peaked at number 12 on the Korean album chart and more than 25,000 copies.

On March 15, 2023, TRENDZ released their second single album and the last in the Blue Set project, Blue Set Chapter. New Dayz peaked at number 7 on the Korean album chart and sold over 31,000 copies.

Their latest and most successful single album, Still on My Way, was released on September 6, 2023. The album peaked at number 6 on the Korean album chart and sold more than 65,000 copies.