Vanderpump Rules season 11 released a new episode on Tuesday, March 26, containing explosive secrets about Tom Schwartz and his ex-wife Katie Maloney.

In the latest Vanderpump Rules episode, titled Kiss Kiss, Revenge Bang, Lala Kent informed Katie about Schwartz's secret kiss with fellow castmate Scheana Shay in episode 9. The incident occurred in Las Vegas at the time when Schwartz and Katie’s relationship was going through a “rocky moment” in 2013.

Katie did not appreciate she was kept in the dark for almost a decade and decided to confront both Schwartz and Scheana individually about their secret kiss. Later, while chatting with Scheana’s husband Brock Davies, Schwartz expressed frustration over receiving a cold shoulder from Katie over the encounter that he emphasized occurred almost a decade ago.

In an unexpected turn of events, Brock called out Katie’s “double standard” revealing her recent hook-up secret with Schwartz’s close pal Max Boyens.

Brock Davies and Katie Maloney butt heads on Vanderpump Rules

Brock did not appreciate Katie shaming Schwartz for kissing her friend when she herself got involved with another man in her ex-husband’s close friend circle.

In a confessional on episode 9 of Vanderpump Rules, Brock noted:

“Katie is overreacting from a kiss that happened 10 years ago. Katie needs to get off her high horse. I know for a fact there are some real double standards happening.”

Brock reported to Schwartz about a recent party where he witnessed Katie leaving with somebody in the latter’s group. “It’s your boy, bro. She f**ked your best friend,” said Brock without revealing the man’s name.

However, Schwartz was quick to identify that the unknown person referred was the former manager at TomTom and his “good buddy” Max Boyens.

“This has all the tell-all signs of a revenge bang,” reacted Schwartz to the revelation while repeatedly reconfirming the details. Brock revealed it was Scheana who first got a whiff of their secret rendezvous when she noticed Max’s location was at Katie’s house after the party. Brock added:

“We sent a message, ‘Where are you at?’ His location was her house. Then he sent an emoji of a face, eyes and a straight line. Then he wrote, ‘It was bound to happen.’”

A disagreement soon broke out between Brock and Scheana after the latter learned her husband had divulged the sensitive information. Scheana claimed she had no plans of sharing the information knowing it would create a wedge between her friendship with Katie.

Later, Brock confronted Katie about her and Max Boyens’ rendezvous, which prompted the latter to admit their secret hookup. It did not take long before Brock called out Katie:

“(Schwartz) got his a** ran for keeping it in the friend group and you went to his best friend.”

Katie quickly defended herself highlighting she doesn’t regret getting involved with Schwartz’s friend:

“When I asked him three months into our separation not to f**k around in this group, he did not give a single f**k about what I thought.”

With so many secrets out, the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules concluded with Lala Kent storming off the party feeling enraged with her castmates. She explained in a confessional:

“I just feel like everyone is full of s—t. Ariana is lying about why she’s still in the house (with Sandoval) and her financial situation. You got Scheana following every single person’s f**king location. And she and Schwartz are hiding that they made out one time. Now Katie is hiding that she hooked up with Max and that’s a big secret? The way everyone is moving is (gross).

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will air episode 10 on Tuesday, April 2 on Bravo.