“We're preparing for the best”: Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Fargo and Jesse Sullivan confirm that they’re expecting twins

Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago and her fiancé TikTok activist Jesse Sullivan announced on April 7, 2024, that they were expecting twins. The couple shared the news through Jesse's TikTok account showcasing an ultrasound session which confirmed that they were going to have twins.

According to People Magazine, the video showed a doctor stating that there were "two sacs" while looking at Francesca's ultrasound reports. Jesse, known for his advocacy on transgender rights, captioned the video:

“We're having twins! We know it's early but we're preparing for the best."

The couple announced Francesca's pregnancy on March 31, 2024, through an Instagram post.

Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan expecting twins after IVF journey

Jesse Sullivan took to TikTok to share the video that showed an ultrasound scan that confirmed the presence of two sacs, meaning the couple is having twins. In an Instagram video, shared on April 8, 2024, the couple was seen heading to a hospital for an ultrasound test that showed two baby embryos.

This announcement came a week after Francesca first announced her pregnancy on Instagram. Jesse also shared a video of the two of them getting emotional after they saw Francesca's pregnancy test and thanked their followers and fans for all their wishes. The new update also brought an overwhelming response from fans, friends, and fellow celebrities.

The Too Hot to Handle star and Jesse Sullivan opted for IVF treatments and have shared their fertility journey on social media. They have also been transparent about it, often documenting and discussing the challenges and milestones that came their way.

In an exclusive interview with People Magazine on April 2, 2024, the couple expressed that they planned to have kids before their wedding.

"We're going to do wedding after babies because we were thinking how cute would it be to have two little newborns at the wedding or like two little toddlers…That would be so cute to like include them," Farago said.

She continued:

"We were wedding planning, and then one day, wedding planning was really hard, and we were just kind of discouraged. And then we looked at each other, and we were like, 'Should we just do babies first?' And then we just decided there and then, and we just went right into IVF.”

Francesca and Jesse's relationship timeline

Francesca met Jesse during a TikTok event for Pride Month in June 2021. They broke up a few months later for a while when Farago was shooting Too Hot To Handle. However, they reconciled sometime in 2022 and announced their engagement in May 2023. Since then, the couple has shared their relationship journey and candid photos on TikTok and Instagram.

The couple has also attended numerous events together and have posted glimpses from their appearances at People's Choice awards, LA Arts Show, Fox's iHeart Radio, and more.

Reflecting on the significance of their journey, Jesse chose the Trans Day of Visibility to share their pregnancy announcement.

Jesse Sullivan's emergence as a TikTok influencer and advocate for transgender rights has been instrumental in shaping his public persona. Sharing his transition journey and advocating for transgender issues, Jesse has garnered a significant following.

Francesca Farago appeared on Too Hot to Handle in 2020, followed by an appearance on Perfect Match in 2023.

Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan's announcement of expecting twins is a shared moment of joy and anticipation with their followers.