What is Jaafar Jackson’s net worth in 2024? Details explored

Jaafar Jackson is an American singer and dancer who will be seen in the role of the legendary King of Pop, Michael Jackson, in the upcoming musical biography film Michael.

Jaafar Jackson is the nephew of the late icon Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson. His father's name is Jermaine Jackson, Michael's elder brother. Lionsgate and Universal dropped the first look of Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop from the upcoming biopic, and Michael's nephew looks stunning in his debut role.

Born into a family of musicians, Jaafar grew up surrounded by prominent names. He is stepping into his career as an actor with Michael being his first acting role. However, the young Jackson has already amassed a net worth of around $4 million as per Idol Net Worth.

Exploring Jaafar Jackson's Net Worth in 2024 - Ahead of his upcoming film Michael

Jaafar Jackson was born on July 25, 1996 to Jermaine Jackson and Alejandra Geneviene. Jermaine Jackson was best known as a singer of the famous Jackson 5 band. He was the bassist and second vocalist after his brother Michael Jackson.

Jaafar grew up in Los Angeles, California, and took up dancing and singing from a very young age. He wanted to be a professional golf player although his career took a different course by the time he grew up. Jaafar Jackson has already accumulated a net worth of $4 million.

Jaafar earned a lot of his money through his music career with hit singles like Got Me Singing and Adam's Eve, among others. Jaafar is also a successful social media influencer and has earned through various brand deals along with other entrepreneurial ventures. He has performed live on numerous stage shows which has also contributed to his current net worth.

One of the major sources of income for Jaafar was the reality television series The Jacksons: Next Generation. The series focused on the three sons of Tito Jackson (one of Michael Jackson's brothers) and also featured other members of the Jackson family, including Jaafar.

Jaafar has gained widespread recognition after being cast in the role of his uncle in the forthcoming biopic Michael. It can be speculated that the young Jackson will see considerable growth in his net worth following the release of the debut film, Michael.

More about Jaafar Jackson in Michael

Michael is directed by Antoine Fuqua and Jaafar was cast as the protagonist after a series of trials. In the first look of the film unveiled by Universal and Lionsgate, he is seen resembling the King of Pop from his Man in the Mirror days.

Photographed by Kevin Mazur (who also used to photograph Michael Jackson), Jaafar looked eerily similar to his uncle, with fans acknowledging that he was perfect choice for the role.

The film is still in production but the initial pictures suggest that it will focus on the life of the singer with accuracy and Jaafar imitates his uncle like no other. The film producer Graham King was in awe and even shared the following statement with Variety:

"With Jaafar, every look, every note, every dance move is Michael...He embodies Michael in a way that no other actor could."

Catch Jaafar Jackson in the role of pop legend Michael Jackson in the upcoming biopic Michael, which is set to be released in 2025.

