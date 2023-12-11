What is the status of Katie Thurston and Vince Xu from FBoy Island season 3? Relationship updates

FBoy Island season 3 concluded recently with Katie Thurston being faced with the choice to choose between Benedict Polizzi and Vince Xu as her prospective partners. She eventually decided to choose Vince, as he was a good guy and not a FBoy. Since the show's last episode aired, Katie has confirmed that she and Vince are no longer together, according to an Instagram story Q and A she posted on December 9.

According to TVShowsAce, Vince is an attorney based out of Los Angeles. Katie recently relocated to Los Angeles from her home in San Diego.

Katie's moment to find love made the highlights of FBoy Island as she and Vince went on to split the $100,000 prize money between themselves after settling down for each other's companionship. Katie made her decision to choose Vince over Benedict, as she was apprehensive of the latter owning the entire prize money for himself had he won the show.

FBoy Island stars Katie and Vince's relationship recap

Katie Thurston fell for Vince early on in FBoy Island. Vince seemed to be an eligible suitor for the show. He was previously engaged to his high school crush, Yurika Yoneda, for a brief period on the show The One That Got Away on Prime Video. Vince maintained his 'nice guy' image throughout the show, and this is what drew Katie to him.

Katie and the other female stars on FBoy Island, including Daniella Grace and Hali Okeowo, were constantly faced with choosing between apparent 'nice guys' and 'fboys'. Vince was head over heels in love with Katie fairly early in the show.

In one instance, he regrettably mixed up the name of Katie's favorite pet cat, Tommy. Nevertheless, Katie didn't give up on him and eventually settled on him as her partner.

After the finale episode aired, Katie took to her Instagram to share her love and gratitude for her time on the show. She then turned her attention to her newfound partner and gushed while thanking him. She wrote:

"I’m thankful our paths continued to cross and that you are now part of a chapter I’ll never forget. Glad we finally experienced those bottomless mimosas we dreamt about while on the island."

In an Instagram Story Q&A on Saturday, December 9, a day after the finale aired, Katie shared that that she and Vince are no longer dating. She further added,

“That’s what everyone wants to know. No. That being said, if I’m ever asked to go on reality TV to date again, please just cancel me. Three times and [it] doesn’t work out? Maybe reality TV isn’t where your husband is, just a thought.”

FBoy Island star Katie Thurston previously appeared on The Bachelor

Katie is no stranger to reality television, and this isn't the first time she has sought to find her true love in front of reality television cameras. Before making her appearance on FBoy Island, she kicked off her career by appearing on Matt James' season of The Bachelor.

Katie eventually became the Bachelorette a year later and became engaged to Blake Moynes. They stayed together briefly before calling it quits and separating. Katie was then attached to her former castmate, John Hersey, for a while. In fact, her appearance on FBoy Island marked her first appearance since her previous breakup.

Katie eventually found out her FBoy Island experience to be quite different from her time spent on The Bachelor, since she got to have more uninterrupted quality time on the former show as compared to the latter. According to US Weekly, she said:

"I would just forget, like, 20, 25, 30 minutes later, and then finally another guy’s coming. I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, there’s other guys here'. It was such a normal experience in a very un-normal [environment]. There wasn’t a lot of outside interference."

Fboy Island season 3 finale aired on The CW on Friday, December 8.