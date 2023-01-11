What time will Married at First Sight season 16 episode 2 air on Lifetime? Wedding day, release date, and more

Married at First Sight season 16 episode 2 is set to premiere this week and it’s all about 'I do’s' and new beginnings. In the upcoming episode, the 10 Nashville singles will recite their vows and kick off their married lives for at least the next eight weeks.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads as:

"It's wedding day; five Nashville, Tenn., couples anxiously prepare to marry a complete stranger; starting with the I do's and awkward kisses, the stranger spouses begin their eight-week marital journey."

Married at First Sight season 16’s upcoming episode is set to air on Wednesday, January 11, at 8:00 pm ET on Lifetime.

Nicole and Chris send each other gifts in the upcoming episode of Married at First Sight

In the upcoming episode of the Lifetime show, titled, Runaway Groom?, the Nashville natives are ready to walk down the aisle and marry complete strangers. As part of the show's narrative, the five couples, Nicole and Christopher, Jasmine and Airris, Gina and Clint, Domynique and Mackinley, and Kristen and Shaquille will first get married and then get to know each other.

In a sneak peek video uploaded onto social media platforms, Nicole and Chris send each other surprise gifts ahead of the wedding. Chris receives a Mr. and Mrs. photo frame along with a few other items, while Nicole receives a handwritten card along with other objects.

The card reads:

"Most of the items will give you a clue of the type of person I am and what types of things I am passionate about. Just know you are not alone in this mess and I cannot wait to meet you."

Chris further called the Married at First Sight process “crazy” and told her how excited he was to meet her and for them to share this unique experience.

Within her gift, Nicole finds a diamond necklace and is fairly impressed by her soon-to-be husband’s taste. She gets emotional when she thinks about the fact that he cares deeply about her without even knowing her. She added that he cares about her more than anyone else she knows:

"If you wanna know why I wanna marry a stranger, it’s because I’ve never felt like this about anyone I actually know. And if it takes marrying a stranger to feel this way, I would do it a hundred times over and I haven’t even done it yet."

More about the show

10 singles are about to meet for the very first time as they get legally married and committed to each other. The marriage is as real as it gets as they get to know each other in the process. The five couples will spend the next eight weeks spending time with each other and deciding if they’re a good match or not. At the end of the show, the couples will decide if they want to stay together or get a divorce.

The synopsis of Married at First Sight season 16 reads:

"Every new two-hour episode will capture each couple’s emotional journey as they go from wedding to honeymoon, to early nesting and navigating the daily struggles that come with a new marriage. The newly matched couples also get the opportunity to get together and share the good, the bad and the ugly about their unique unions."

Tune in on January 11, at 8:00 pm ET on Lifetime to watch the upcoming episode of Married at First Sight.

