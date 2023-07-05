Where is Lauren Alaina now? American Idol alum makes an appearance on The Bachelorette season 20

Lauren Alaina, the talented runner-up of American Idol season 10, recently made a special appearance on The Bachelorette season 20, leaving fans curious about what she has been up to since her debut in 2011.

American Idol alum appeared on the latest episode of The Bachelorette season 20 on Monday, July 3, 2023. Lauren Alaine debuted her latest song from her brand-new EP called Unlocked during an intimate one-on-one date between this season's bachelorette Charity Lawson and one of her suitors, Aaron Bryant.

Her recent appearance has made fans speculate what the talented singer has been up to since her debut on the singing competition American Idol at the age of 16.

Lauren Alaina recently launched her latest EP titled Unlocked

Lauren Alaina gained recognition and a massive fan following after her outstanding performance on American Idol. At 15 years old, she impressed the judges, particularly Steven Tyler, who famously exclaimed, "We found the one."

Her audition featured a memorable duet of Aerosmith's hit song I Don't Want to Miss a Thing with Tyler himself. Although Lauren finished as the runner-up to country music singer Scotty McCreery, her talent shone through, launching her successful country music career.

The Grand Ole Opry member and Big Loud Records powerhouse Lauren Alaina in May 2011 released her debut single, Like My Mother Does, which sold 121,000 copies in its first week. Her debut album, Wildflower, hit the shelves in October of the same year and became the best-selling digital album by a debuting female country artist.

Since then, Lauren has released three studio albums, including Wildflower (2011), Road Less Traveled (2017), and Sitting Pretty on Top of the World (2021).

Not only has Lauren Alaina achieved success through her albums, but she has also released five EPs till now, showcasing her versatility and growth as an artist. These include American Idol Season 10 Highlights: Lauren Alaina (2011), Lauren Alaina (2015), Getting Good (2020), Getting Over Him (2020), and her latest Unlocked (2023).

The latest release marked her first EP after signing with the independent label Big Loud Records in 2022. The Georgia-born didn't just stop there; she has already shared the stage with some supremely talented musical geniuses like Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride, and Jason Aldean.

Her exceptional talent and hard work have not gone unnoticed, as Lauren Alaine has earned several accolades throughout her career. In 2012, she won the New Artist of the Year Award at the American Country Awards. Then in 2017, she won the Breakthrough Video of the Year award at the CMT Awards. Since then, there has been no stopping.

In addition to her successful music career, Lauren Alaina has explored other areas of the entertainment industry. She has shown her acting abilities in several movies, including The Road Less Traveled (2017) and Roadhouse Romance (2021).

In 2019, she stepped into some dancing shoes on Dancing with the Stars season 28, finishing in fourth place alongside her partner Gleb Savchenko. In 2022, Lauren also appeared on Beyond the Edge.

Adding to her TV appearances, Lauren recently performed a private concert in the latest episode of season 20 of The Bachelorette. This season's bachelorette, Charity Lawson, and one of the suitors, Aaron Bryant, got to experience Getting Good at Being You: Learning to Love Who God Made You to Be author's musical performance.

