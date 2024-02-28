Where to watch The Good Doctor season 7? All streaming platforms and networks explored

The popular American medical series, The Good Doctor season 7, returned on February 20, 2024. The show premiered in 2017 and has successfully been running for six seasons, and now the final season has hit the screens.

It follows the story of Dr. Shaun Murphy and his love interest, Lea, as they start to raise a child and prepare for parenthood. Dr. Shaun also handles challenging cases that test his skills, ethics, and expertise.

The Good Doctor season 7 will mark the end of this medical series where fans can expect lots of emotional moments and shocking storylines. The biggest one of those might be Hill Harper's departure from the show's cast.

Where is The Good Doctor season 7 available to stream?

Viewers in the United States can tune in to ABC on Tuesdays at 10 pm ET and 7 pm PT to watch the latest episodes of The Good Doctor season 7. If viewers miss any episode, they can catch it through the on-demand streaming options ABC provides through its app or website, which will typically be available one day after the original broadcast.

The Good Doctor season 7 is also available to stream on Hulu under the condition of next-day streaming. International audiences can enjoy the latest season's episodes on Netflix, while audiences in India can turn to SonyLiv to stream the show's episodes.

Who is in the cast of Season 7?

Viewers will encounter many familiar faces in The Good Doctor season 7 and meet some new ones. Freddie Highmore will reprise his character as Dr. Shaun Murphy alongside Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, and Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park.

Paige Spara will appear as Lea Dilallo, Shaun Murphy's love interest, with Christina Chang as Dr Audrey Lim and Fiona Gublemann as Dr Morgan Reznick. However, Larracuente and Harper will be departing from the show.

What can fans expect from the final season of The Good Doctor?

The longest-running drama on ABC is confirmed to be concluded after season 7. The season will witness the young autistic surgeon, Shaun Murphy, as he grapples with parenthood with Lea and brings their newborn baby home. Besides, new challenging cases at the hospital will test Murphy's skills and expertise.

Meanwhile, the hospital will be dealing with the departure of two doctors— Dr. Perez, who will be leaving to seek support for recovery from opioid addiction, and Dr. Andrews, who will be resigning from his position as hospital president. The show's final season will go through many ups and downs as it comes to a dramatic conclusion.

Season 7 of The Good Doctor will bring its viewers a mixture of emotions and surprises. The introduction of new faces and return of familiar ones, grappling with new challenges, promises that the show's final season will be tight-knitted with gripping narratives and storylines. The Good Doctor Season 7 premiered on February 20, 2024.