Which book is Guy Ritchie’s next movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare based on? Explained

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, directed by Guy Ritchie, will hit theaters on April 19, 2024. This film is based on Damien Lewis' 2014 book titled Churchill's Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII, as per his official website.

During World War II, the Special Operations Executive was a covert organization created by Winston Churchill to wage unconventional warfare against the Nazis. The book popularly explored the history of this group and has now been adapted into this film.

Along with Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson in the cast, it appears to be a portrayal of daring wartime operations in Ritchie's style. His signature storytelling includes fast-paced editing, flashy cinematography, and non-linear storytelling. This two-hour movie blends historical suspense with an action-packed story.

What is The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare about?

Its official synopsis reads,

"A top-secret combat unit uses unconventional techniques to battle Nazis during World War II."

Set during World War II, the movie is a highly fictionalized depiction of Operation Postmaster, with a central focus on the Special Operations Executive, a British covert organization founded by Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

This group was essential to the Allied victory over Nazi Germany because of its unexpected and audacious operations. This helped to pioneer modern black ops.

Who is the cast of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare?

The cast of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare includes Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding, Alex Pettyferd, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and Babs Olusanmokun.

It also stars actors like Til Schweiger, Henrique Zaga, Cary Elwes, Roger Snipes, Danny Sapani, Freddie Fox as Ian Fleming, Olaf Kayhan, Mert Dincer, and Ethel von Brixham.

Guy Ritchie's spy action comedy features an ensemble cast of gifted actors playing various roles. Every performer contributes to the portrayal of the brave and nonconformist Special Operations Executive (SOE) agents in World War II.

When will The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare come to theaters?

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is set to be released in theaters on April 19, 2024. The film's international distribution rights have been mostly acquired by Prime Video, which will distribute it throughout Europe, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand, Canada, South Africa, India, and pan-Asian pay TV.

Lionsgate has obtained the film's domestic distribution rights. With a broad theatrical distribution, the movie will be seen by people in these regions' various nations.

Where to watch The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare? OTT revealed

Since they secured almost all of the international distribution rights, including those for countries like Europe, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand, Canada, South Africa, India, and pan-Asian pay TV, the film will be open for viewing on Prime Video, as mentioned.

It also means that the movie will be available for viewing on the Prime Video platform for people in these areas. According to IMDb, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Crunchyroll will all offer streaming.

It adds a historical background to the tactics of the real-life Special Operations Executives during their risky missions in World War II.