Who was Joe Madison married to? Cause of death explored as SiriusXM radio host known as ‘The Black Eagle’ passes away 

On Wednesday, January 31, 2024, prominent radio host and social activist Joe Madison passed away at the age of 74, as reported by Newsone. Also known as ‘The Black Eagle,’ Joe Madison succumbed to prostate cancer after a prolonged battle. The news was announced by his family the day after his demise via the SiriusXM Urban View account on X, where he worked for the last 15 years.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Joe Madison. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family… We continue to ask for privacy as we gather together to support each other through this difficult time,” The Madison family stated.

The post also mentioned that fans and colleagues could send in condolences for Joe’s family at joemadison.com. It also appealed to people to continue fighting against injustice and support the “undervalued, underestimated, and marginalized,” just like Joe Madison did throughout his life.

Expand Tweet

The family also acknowledged people’s prayers and solidarity over the last few months, which they said “lifted Joe’s spirit” and strengthened the family through a crisis.

The Black Eagle was married to Sharon for over 45 years.

Exploring, in brief, Joe Madison’s family

The Black Eagle, whose eponymous live morning radio show helped focus on human and civil rights issues, had tied the knot with his wife Sharon (fondly called Sherry) in 1978.

As per The Sun, the couple shared four children, Shawna, Jason, Monesha, and Michelle. They also had five grandchildren and one great-grandchild, as per his official website. The couple lived in Washington D.C.

Tributes pour in for Joe Madison

As per Newsone, Joe Madison was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2009. Due to early detection and proton treatment, the cancer went into remission for years. However, in December 2023, Madison announced on Sirius XM Urban View that the cancer relapsed and also announced his break from work.

“As many listeners are aware, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2009. I’ve spoken candidly about my diagnosis to encourage more men to prioritize their health and talk with their healthcare providers about testing and treatments,” he said at the time.

He also added how the cancer returned mid-last year but got worse after Thanksgiving, making it difficult for him to continue traveling for work, which is why he decided to prioritize his health and return only when he felt better. Unfortunately, this Wednesday following a prolonged battle with cancer, he passed away.

Now, in the aftermath of his death, social media is filled with tributes. For instance, Vice President Kamala Harris took to X and wrote:

“Joe Madison aligned his platform with his purpose. Through his decades-long career in radio, he championed the fight for equity and justice. Our nation is better because of his voice. Doug and I send our prayers to his wife Sherry, their children, and all those who loved him.”

She also added how Americans should continue in Madison’s footsteps, focus on the nation’s most pressing issues, and ask themselves Joe’s iconic eight-word question: “What are you going to do about it?”

Expand Tweet

President Joe Biden called Madison, “the voice of a generation” and shared his heartfelt condolences as well.

Fellow radio legend Donnie Simpson also wrote on X how he “lost a true friend,” and Madison was not just a radio icon, but a “freedom fighter” who helped in the growth of Black America.

Expand Tweet

Writer and fellow SiriusXM host Clay Cane also stated on X how he was “heartbroken” to learn about The Black Eagle’s passing and credited him for encouraging him to be his “authentic self.”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Joe Madison worked in radio for over four decades and was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2019. He was also a Guinness World Record holder for being on-air for 52 hours straight to raise donations for the Smithsonian African American History and Culture Museum, for which he earned the record for the Longest Marathon Hosting a Radio Talk Show.