Who are the judges of MasterChef Junior season 9? Details explored

MasterChef Junior season 9 is once again ready to see little kids cooking like pros, from its first episode which premieres on March 4, on FOX, at 9 pm ET. Three familiar faces from the MasterChef franchise will be heading the judging panel along with a brand-new and exciting addition. Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Daphne Oz will be joined by none other than Tilly Ramsay, the daughter of Gordon Ramsay.

The MasterChef franchise was introduced in the UK, in 1990, and since then, it has been adapted in several countries. Its popularity also had it branched out into shows like MasterChef Junior, which also have been successfully running for years like its parent show.

Who is going to judge MasterChef Junior season 9 on FOX?

The three judges from previous season will return for MasterChef Junior season 9

Renowned chef Gordon Ramsay will return as the judge of the MasterChef franchise. The owner of a three Michelin star restaurant, Ramsay has been hosting food-related TV shows since 1997. This celebrity chef has a multi-faceted career, as apart from having several restaurants, Ramsay has consistently been a TV presenter and has also dived into the writing world.

Leveling up with Gordon is Aarón Sánchez, a Mexican-American celebrity chef, who also owns several restaurants and has been on TV since 2001. Aarón is also a cookbook author and a philanthropist, with a scholarship in his name that helps deserving young Latino chefs with culinary education, mentorship, and industry experience.

A Daytime Emmy Award winner, Daphne Oz has been a TV host for more than a decade now. Replacing Christina Tosi, Daphne became the third panelist on MasterChef Junior in its previous season 8. She is a best-selling food writer, with several cover pages in her name. Daphne has turned her penchant for cooking into social work, as she helped establish HealthCorps, a non-profit organization that helps teens with nutrition, exercise, and stress management.

The newest addition to the panel of three alumni judges of MasterChef Junior

Lastly, Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly Ramsay will be joining the new season of MasterChef Junior. Fans are excited for this addition because along with seeing Tilly debut as a judge, they will also get to see the culinary connection between father and daughter. It might be her first time as a judge but certainly not her first time on TV. She was introduced to fans on season 8 of MasterChef Junior as a guest judge for a donut challenge.

Tilly was also the presenter of the BAFTA-nominated show Matilda and Ramsay's Bunch. She proved her cooking prowess when she won the runner-up position on Celebrity MasterChef Australia season 2, and when she came out with her cookbook.

Who are the contestants of MasterChef Junior season 9?

The 12 little contenders for MasterChef Junior this season are highly ambitious and range between the ages of 8 to 11.

1) Alfred

At the age of 11, Alfred wants to write a Midwest kids' cookbook.

2) Asher

Asher wants to become a chef and write a cookbook. He is 8 years old.

3) Jordyn

At the age of 8, Jordyn's ambition is to open a restaurant one day.

4) Kristell

Kristell, who is 10 years old, dreams of having a food truck someday.

5) Jason

Jason, 9, wants to have a TV show and write a cookbook.

6) Lilo

At 9 years old, Lilo wants to start a restaurant in the future.

7) Lydia

Lydia also aspires to have her own restaurant someday. She is 9 years old.

8) Bre

At age 10, Bre's future ambition is to kick-start an affordable food truck.

9) Miles

At 10 years old, Miles wants to write a kids' cookbook.

10) Remy

Remy wants to connect with her community through cooking. She is 10.

11) Bryson

Bryson aspires to have a cheese mobile food truck. He is 11.

12) Michael

Michael, 11, wants to open a restaurant with his mom.

New episodes of MasterChef Junior season 9 will drop every Monday, after its March 4 premiere, at 9 pm ET, only on FOX.