Tennis News Today: Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz pens heartfelt Mother's Day message; Coco Gauff's coach throws shade at Paula Badosa's unfair tactics at Italian Open

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz sends a heartfelt Mother's Day message to the German

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shared a touching Mother's Day tribute to the German on social media. The heartfelt post included an adorable childhood photo of Jaz with Graf.

"Mommas day to my super hero," Jaz Elle wrote in an Instagram post, followed by a red heart emoji.

Jaz Agassi on Instagram

Coco Gauff’s coach accuses Paula Badosa of playing dirty in their Italian Open 4R match

Coco Gauff's coach Brad Gilbert hinted that Paula Badosa might have been gamesmanshiping during their Italian Open match.

After Gauff beat Badosa 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 in the fourth round, Gilbert expressed on social media that catching the ball toss before serving should be a time violation, implying Badosa was doing it to slow Gauff down.

"you have heard me say this so many times, catching your on ball toss on serv is should not be allowed,how can u catch 3 tosses in arow and not at least get time violation is beyond ridiculous, also allowing 45 catches in a match and nothing in rules is mind boggling and such disadvantage to returner," Gilbert wrote on his X (formerly Twitter).

Third seed Coco Gauff advanced to the quarterfinals where she will face 2024 Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen.

Former British tennis pro speculates on Novak Djokovic's potential retirement

Mark Petchey has floated the idea that Novak Djokovic might retire after aiming for Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, following his shock third-round loss to Alejandro Tabilo, 6-2, 6-3, at the Italian Open.

However, the Brit stressed that he still thinks Djokovic is one of the top contenders to prevail at both the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships.

"Anyone else getting a Paris Olympics massive push for the one thing Novak doesn’t have and then Au Revoir to tennis? Starting to get Sampras 2002 vibes. Still have him in the favourite category for RG and Wimbledon but to be this great for so long takes incredible sacrifice," Petchy wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Stefanos Tsitsipas' mother Julia attends Greek's ex-girlfriend Paula Badosa's Italian Open 4R match

Despite their recent breakup, Stefanos Tsitsipas' mother Julia was spotted in the crowd cheering on the Greek's ex-girlfriend Paula Badosa during her fourth-round match against Coco Gauff at the Italian Open.

Watch the video below:

Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Jan-Lennard Struff and 27th seed Cameron Norrie to reach the Round of 16, where he will face ninth seed Alex de Minaur.

Zheng Qinwen discusses frustration over ex-coach's transition to Naomi Osaka's camp

Zheng Qinwen admitted to initial anger after her tennis coach Wim Fissette left to train Naomi Osaka again.

Fissette previously coached Osaka from 2020 to 2022 before joining Zheng's team while the Japanese was on maternity leave. The Belgian coach then returned to Osaka's camp for her 2024 comeback.

In an interview following her 6-2, 6-4 victory over Osaka in the fourth round at the Italian Open, Zheng revealed feeling frustrated in the beginning, even wanting to channel her anger into her game. However, she emphasized she's now calm about the situation.

"If you ask me this uhh… few months before, after we break, like, one month, two months, three months, four months, I will tell you yes absolutely, I got really fired up, I wanted to kill my opponents, I want to, you know, put my frustration out," Zheng said in an interview with Tennis Channel.

"But you asked me right now, after many months 6-7 months already, I would say, you know, it’s just a normal match for me. I treat her like a usual opponent," she added.

Zheng Qinwen has been working with Coco Gauff's former tennis coach Pere Riba since the start of the 2024 season.

