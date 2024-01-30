Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic gets emotional discussing playing with son and daughter; Maria Sharapova congratulates Jannik Sinner on Australian Open win using hilarious throwback

Novak Djokovic got emotional reminiscing playful moments with his kids Stefan and Tara and encouraged fathers to enjoy playtime with kids.

Maria Sharapova congratulated Jannik Sinner on the Australian Open triumph with a throwback of their Christmas Carol performance. Meanwhile, Venus Williams announced her participation in the 2024 Indian Wells and Miami Open.

Also, Naomi Osaka and Ons Jabeur secured a wild card entry for their doubles partnership at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open.

On that note, here's a quick recap of today's top headlines:

#1 - Novak Djokovic gets sentimental discussing playtime with children Stefan and Tara, advocates for fathers to bond with their kids

Novak Djokovic became emotional discussing cherished moments with his children, Stefan and Tara.

Djokovic recently faced a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3 defeat to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the 2024 Australian Open semifinals.

During an exclusive interview on 'The Today Show,' host Karl Stefanovic asked Djokovic about coping with the separation from his children during his Australian Open campaign.

"Not really, to be honest, I do struggle with that more and more as the time goes on. Australia is a long trip, probably the longest one that we have in the entire year. My son is nine, my daughter is six, every day, every week they change," he replied. (at 3:28).

Stefanovic played some clips for Djokovic where he was joking around with his kids. Overwhelmed with emotion, the Serb was instantly brought back to the playful times he typically shares with his children.

"Dads should play with their children all the time," Djokovic said. "I mean that’s like my favorite part of the day just when I have their attention and when they have my attention and we are fully present, we play and we invent stuff. It’s the best. I’m getting emotional right now, I miss them, I’ll see them in a few days." (via Nine Network)

#2 - Maria Sharapova congratulates Jannik Sinner on the Australian Open victory with hilarious throwback of their Christmas Carol singing and dancing

Maria Sharapova congratulated Jannik Sinner on winning the 2024 Australian Open, adding humor with a throwback video of them singing a Christmas carol.

Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, in the final and secured his maiden Grand Slam title.

Sharapova praised Sinner's resilience, poise and class, playfully sharing a clip of them singing 'Deck the Halls' with a joke about him eventually regretting making that video with her.

"I knew that one day you'll regret this 🤣🤣 Congrats Champ!! patience, poise & class 🏆👏," Maria Sharapova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

#3 - Venus Williams all set for 2024 return, confirms participation in Indian Wells and Miami Open

Venus Williams confirmed her participation in the WTA 1000 tournaments in Miami and Indian Wells this year. After a limited presence in 2023, winning three of ten matches and exiting the US Open in the first round, the 43-year-old later withdrew from the Australian Open.

The American is now ready for her comeback during the American swing in March, with appearances in Indian Wells and Miami.

"One of my big goals is to play United States, to play in Miami Open and the Indian Wells. I have not played there since 2019 due to injuries. It's a long time. These next tournaments will be in 2024, it's a lot of years not to play at home. So that's of course one of my big goals on the horizon, is to be there, prepare to do that. Amongst many goals on the court too," she said in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"My little sister Serena told me I am not allowed to quit and of course I would never quit. But it's the mandate, she said no. So I will be back on the court," she added.

#4 - Naomi Osaka and Ons Jabeur join forces for doubles at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open

Naomi Osaka and Ons Jabeur will be teaming up for doubles at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open as a wild-card duo in the main draw of the event. The WTA 500 tournament will take place from February 5-11.

Osaka and Jabeur faced early exits at the 2024 Australian Open. The Japanese was defeated in the first round by Caroline Garcia, 4-6, 6(2)-7, while Jabeur lost in the second round to Mirra Andreeva, 0-6, 2-6.

