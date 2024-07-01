"Would have preferred longer" "Glad he’s back": NHL fans react as Connor Brown re-signs with Edmonton Oilers on one year deal

Connor Brown has re-signed with the Edmonton Oilers on a one-year deal worth $1 million, according to NHL Insider Jason Gregor. Brown, 30, took a significant pay cut from his previous $4 million contract to stay with the Oilers.

“Oilers sign Connor Brown for one year at $1m,” Brown shared on X.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans quickly began reacting to the news following the announcement.

“would have preferred longer than 1 year but idc happy he’s back,” one fan said.”

Expand Tweet

"Great signing. Glad he’s back." a fan said,

Expand Tweet

“I am shocked it only took 1 million,” the other fan said.

“Watch all these ppl be happy about this signing just because of the playoff, where most were wanted him traded during the season,” one fan tweeted.

Here are some more reactions from NHL fans on X.

“Underpay, tbh. That’s not something I would have said before the playoffs,” one fan wrote.

“ would have preferred longer than 1 year but idc happy he’s back,” the X user said.

“Great deal, and it feels like the Bonus $ is more justified now; we can think of it as a $5M/2yr deal now. Well done Oilers Management.,” a fan tweeted.

Last season, Connor Brown scored four goals and tallied just 12 points in 71 regular-season games. During the playoffs, he contributed two goals and six points in 19 games. His efforts helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final. Despite their loss to the Florida Panthers, Brown was praised for his consistent and reliable performance.

Drafted 156th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2012, Brown played for the Ottawa Senators and Washington Capitals before joining the Oilers. Throughout his career, he has accumulated 94 goals and 228 points across 519 games.

Connor Brown represented Canada at the 2021 World Championship in Belarus and Latvia. There, he led the tournament with 16 points and helped Canada secure a gold medal.

Edmonton Oilers free agency moves, apart from re-signing Connor Brown

The Edmonton Oilers are active in free agency and they have many unsigned players, like Warren Foegele and Mattias Janmark. Sam Carrick reportedly signed with the New York Rangers for three years. He will earn $1 million per year.

Carrick played 10 playoff games for the Oilers. He averaged 9:14 minutes of ice time. His face-off win rate was 53.3%. Despite his good performance, his speed was a concern. The Oilers' decision to let him go reflects their off-season strategy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback