×
Create
Notifications

DRX vs Ninjas in Pyjamas: VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Group-A prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Who will win between NIP and DRX at VCT Masters Stage 1 (Image by Sportskeeda)
Who will win between NIP and DRX at VCT Masters Stage 1 (Image by Sportskeeda)
Amlan "M4DM4N" Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 12, 2022 03:43 PM IST
Feature

The third day of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Masters will kick off with three match-ups, one of which is DRX versus Ninjas in Pyjamas. Both these teams have shown extraordinary performances in the past two days and it would be exciting to see them compete with each other.

Who are your picks for tomorrow's matchups?Day 3 has an early start beginning at 8 AM PST.Watch #VALORANTMasters at valorantesports.com https://t.co/FOhF7UUH3L

In the sixth match of the series, the Korean professional team, DRX will be facing Brazillian supergiant, Ninjas in Pyjamas. While teams are equally good in their respective groups, the question of who is superior remains. To answer this question, both of these teams will give their all in this match to continue their journey in Masters 2022.

DRX vs Ninjas in Pyjamas: Who will win the sixth game of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik?

As per competitive ruling, DRX and Ninjas in Pyjamas will be facing each other in a best-of-three standoff. The team that wins two maps will be seen as the winner of the sixth fixture.

Predictions

On the main stage of the Masters 2022, both teams have shown great performances and have won matches flawlessly. Since both their performances are up to the mark, it is hard to determine which team will come out on top.

However, if both their performances are compared in detail, DRX seems to be at an advantage as they have shown their incredible potential when they were put against ZETA. Ninjas in Pyjamas, on the other hand, have had a close fight against Fnatic, who has one of the most powerful rosters.

Segundo dia de #VALORANTMasters com vitória na estreia brasileira!A @NIPBR derrotou a @FNATIC por 2-0 na primeira série do dia. Na segunda, a @XERXIAESPORTS fez uma disputa acirrada, mas a @TeamLiquid garantiu a primeira vaga nos Playoffs!Resumo em: 🔗bit.ly/3LWHFzj

If one side has to be chosen, DRX seems to have a better performance and might score 2-1 again NiP. However, that’s only an assumption and the tables might turn as NIP has done wonders previously as well.

Head-to-head

Since DRX is a relatively new team in the VCT Stage 1 Masters, both of them will be facing each other for the first time. They haven't faced each other yet. Hence, it will be interesting to see how both teams react to each other's strategies.

Recent results

Recent results of Ninjas in Pyjamas and DRX (Image via vlr.gg)
Recent results of Ninjas in Pyjamas and DRX (Image via vlr.gg)

Taking a look at the recent results of both teams, DRX has been on a win streak of five, while NIP has won three matches out of the last five.

Potential lineup for DRX and Ninjas in Pyjamas

Ninjas in Pyjamas:

  • Alexandre “xand” Zizi
  • Walney “Jonn” Reis
  • Benjamin “bnj” Rabinovich
  • Gabriel “bezn1” Costa
  • Cauan “cauanzin” Pereira

DRX:

  • Kim “Zest” Gi-seok
  • Goo “Rb” Sang-Min
  • Yu “BuZz” Byung-chul
  • Kim “stax” Gu-taek
  • Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan

When and where to watch DRX vs NiP

The sixth match of VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik will be live on Valorant Champion Tour’s official YouTube and Twitch channels on April 12, 2022, from 3:00 PM GTM (8:30 PM IST).

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Mayank Shete
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी