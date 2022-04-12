DRX vs Ninjas in Pyjamas: VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Group-A prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The third day of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Masters will kick off with three match-ups, one of which is DRX versus Ninjas in Pyjamas. Both these teams have shown extraordinary performances in the past two days and it would be exciting to see them compete with each other.

In the sixth match of the series, the Korean professional team, DRX will be facing Brazillian supergiant, Ninjas in Pyjamas. While teams are equally good in their respective groups, the question of who is superior remains. To answer this question, both of these teams will give their all in this match to continue their journey in Masters 2022.

DRX vs Ninjas in Pyjamas: Who will win the sixth game of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik?

As per competitive ruling, DRX and Ninjas in Pyjamas will be facing each other in a best-of-three standoff. The team that wins two maps will be seen as the winner of the sixth fixture.

Predictions

On the main stage of the Masters 2022, both teams have shown great performances and have won matches flawlessly. Since both their performances are up to the mark, it is hard to determine which team will come out on top.

However, if both their performances are compared in detail, DRX seems to be at an advantage as they have shown their incredible potential when they were put against ZETA. Ninjas in Pyjamas, on the other hand, have had a close fight against Fnatic, who has one of the most powerful rosters.

If one side has to be chosen, DRX seems to have a better performance and might score 2-1 again NiP. However, that’s only an assumption and the tables might turn as NIP has done wonders previously as well.

Head-to-head

Since DRX is a relatively new team in the VCT Stage 1 Masters, both of them will be facing each other for the first time. They haven't faced each other yet. Hence, it will be interesting to see how both teams react to each other's strategies.

Recent results

Recent results of Ninjas in Pyjamas and DRX (Image via vlr.gg)

Taking a look at the recent results of both teams, DRX has been on a win streak of five, while NIP has won three matches out of the last five.

Potential lineup for DRX and Ninjas in Pyjamas

Ninjas in Pyjamas:

Alexandre “xand” Zizi

Walney “Jonn” Reis

Benjamin “bnj” Rabinovich

Gabriel “bezn1” Costa

Cauan “cauanzin” Pereira

DRX:

Kim “Zest” Gi-seok

Goo “Rb” Sang-Min

Yu “BuZz” Byung-chul

Kim “stax” Gu-taek

Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan

When and where to watch DRX vs NiP

The sixth match of VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik will be live on Valorant Champion Tour’s official YouTube and Twitch channels on April 12, 2022, from 3:00 PM GTM (8:30 PM IST).

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Mayank Shete