FUT Esports vs Team Vitality - Valorant Convergence 2023: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Valorant Convergence 2023 is down to its final match. The VCT OFF//SEASON event kicked off with six pro teams vying for a prize pool of $50,000. The squads entered the Group Stage, out of which only two progressed to the Grand Finals. Day 4 of the event will see the last two behemoths, Turkey's FUT Esports and EMEA's Team Vitality, battle it out for the trophy.

Day 3 featured the former going against Korea's Gen.G. The Bo3 (Best-of-three) series went the distance as both teams picked a win on each other's maps. In the end, it was FUT Esports that managed to clinch the series with a 2-1 scoreline. The second match saw a similar result as Brazil's FURIA clashed against India's Global Esports. The young GE roster duly secured their first win after strolling to a 2-1 win.

FUT Esports vs Team Vitality - Which team will win Valorant Convergence 2023?

Predictions

FUT Esports delivered an amazing performance at VCT 2023. The team secured a top-three finish in the EMEA League and qualified for both international Valorant events. For 2024, they recruited a couple of players, including world champion cNed. So far, FUT has displayed a string of great performances in all the OFF//SEASON events.

On the other hand, Team Vitality arrived as the dark horse at the EMEA League but couldn't consistently score wins under their belt. The team was unable to qualify for any international event. Going into 2024, they implemented some changes to the roster and brought in kicks, runneR, and Sayf.

The matchup favors FUT Esports as their roster is brimming with players who have recently made a name for themselves at international Valorant events. However, Team Vitality can certainly pose a challenge to FUT.

Head-to-head

The teams have faced each other on multiple occasions. Their most recent matchup was in the VCT EMEA League, where FUT secured a 2-1 win.

Recent results

FUT Esports' most recent clash was against Gen.G in Valorant Convergence 2023, where they won the Bo3 series by 2-1. Meanwhile, Team Vitality delivered an emphatic 2-0 victory against FURIA.

Potential lineups

FUT Esports

Furkan " Mr.FaliN " Yeğen (IGL)

" Yeğen (IGL) Mehmet Yagiz " cNed " ipek

" ipek Eray " yetujey " Budak

" Budak Dogukan " qRaxs" Balaban

Balaban Ata " AtaKaptan " Tan

" Tan Eray "Gais" Sarikaya (Coach)

Team Vitality

Jokūbas " ceNder " Labutis (IGL)

" Labutis (IGL) Tomas " Destrian " Linikas

" Linikas Kimmie " Kicks " Leasner

" Leasner Emil " runneR " Trajkovski

" Trajkovski Saif " Sayf" Jibraeel

Jibraeel Salah "Salah" Barakat (Coach)

When and where to watch FUT Esports vs Team Vitality

Readers can watch the match unfold on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Pacific.

FUT Esports vs Team Vitality on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here FUT Esports vs Team Vitality on YouTube: Watch here

Watch here FUT Esports vs Team Vitality in Hindi: Watch here

The Grand Final will take place on December 17 at 12:30 am PST/ 9:30 am CET/ 2:00 pm IST/ 5:30 pm JST.

Poll : Who will win Valorant Convergence 2023? FUT Esports Team Vitality 0 votes