OpTic Gaming vs XERXIA Esports: VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Group-B tie prediction, head-to-head, live stream details, and more

The long-awaited Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik kicks off tonight, April 10, 2022. While some fans are disappointed that teams like Sentinels failed to qualify, others are eagerly waiting to see some fresh faces partake in the action.

NA and APAC runners up, OpTic Gaming and XERXIA Esports will face off against each other for the first time ever. Their match will take place after KRÜ Esports, and Team Liquid face off on the inaugural day of the prestigious event. All the aforementioned teams have been categorized in Group B, out of which only two teams will proceed to the Playoffs, starting on April 14.

OpTic Gaming vs. XERXIA Esports: Who will win the third game of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik?

OpTic Gaming and XERXIA Esports will face each other for the first time tonight in a best-of-three series. The players of these two teams faced off against each other previously during the VCT Champions 2021 under different organizations.

OpTic's current lineup and most of XERXIA's former roster used to represent Team Envy and X10 Crit, respectively. Both the teams have shown solid performances in the Challenger Series in their respective regions and are looking forward to continuing their form today as well.

Predictions

Since they are from different regions and will be matched against each other for the first time, it is difficult to predict a clear winner. However, OpTic Gaming has the upper hand in this tie considering their recent results.

NA teams are known for their aggression and unpredictability. They are capable of turning lost rounds into victories, and OpTic Gaming is one of the best examples of this quality. The North American runners-up also have more experience with international LAN events when compared to their South-East Asian counterparts.

However, XERXIA Esports should not be underestimated and could pack a few surprises for OpTic Gaming with their unique playstyle.

The team gave tough competition to Paper Rex in the APAC Challengers and managed to win two maps in the grand final.

Fans can expect a thrilling encounter in the third game of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik when the two sides go up against each other.

Head-to-head

The two teams will face each other for the first time in the tournament under new organizations. Previously, OpTic's roster used to represent Team Envy, and they faced off against the XERXIA players (except Patiphan) when they represented X10 Crit.

Previous encounter results between players of OpTic and XERXIA (Image via VLR.GG)

They matched up twice last year, on December 4 and December 8, during the VCT Champions 2021. The first was in favor of Envy (2-0), while game two went X10 Crit's way (2-1).

Recent results

Recently, both teams have shown consistency and good gameplay. In their last five games, OpTic managed to win four of them while XERXIA managed to win three of theirs.

OpTic and XERXIA recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup

OpTiC Gaming:

Pujan 'FNS' Mehta (Team Captain)

Austin 'crashies' Roberts

Jaccob 'yay' Whiteaker

Jimmy 'Marved' Nguyen

Victor 'Victor' Wong

XERXIA Esports

Itthirit 'foxz' Ngamsaard (Team Captain)

Thanamethk 'Crws' Mahatthananuyut

Nutchapon 'sScary' Matarat

Panyawat 'Sushiboys' Subsiriroj

Thanachart 'Surf' Rungapajaratkul

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the third game of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik between OpTic Gaming, and XERXIA Esports live on Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels from 2:30 AM IST onwards on April 11.

Edited by Danyal Arabi

