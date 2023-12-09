T1 vs Paper Rex - AfreecaTV Valorant League: Predictions, livestream details, and more

The AfreecaTV Valorant League is reaching its conclusion. In this OFF//SEASON VCT event, eight teams participated for a prize pool of $90,389. Six among them were invited from all around the world, while the remaining two joined through qualification events.

The tournament was divided into two stages: double-elimination Group stage and single-elimination Playoffs. Four teams made it to the Playoffs: Sentinels, Paper Rex, Team Liquid, and T1. Day 5 has two matches scheduled, and the second one will be between Paper Rex and T1.

T1 vs Ppaer Rex - Which team will make it to the Grand Finals of AfreecaTV Valorant League?

Predictions

T1 had a relatively decent performance in 2023. They established their footing in the Pacific region and qualified for both international events. However, this is where their performances became quite underwhelming as they couldn't keep up with the international competition. For VCT 2024, the team has made many roster changes.

Despite the rocky start in VCT LOCK//IN, Paper Rex had a phenomenal run in 2023. They won the regional VCT Pacific League almost flawlessly and even qualified for every international event. Their best run was during Valorant Champions 2023, where they finished in second place. Due to Jinggg leaving for mandatory military service, Monyet was added to the roster. However, Jinggg was substituted a bunch of times to play in the AfreecaTV event

This matchup heavily favors Paper Rex, as their roster has performed significantly better in 2023. However, T1's new roster does have the potential to make it a tough series.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other twice in the VCT Pacific League. Paper Rex won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) by 2-0 on both occasions.

Recent results

T1's most recent match was against Team Liquid in the AfreecaTV Valorant League, where they won the Bo3 series by 2-1

Paper Rex's most recent face-off was against DRX in the same event where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Potential Lineups

T1

Son " xeta " Seon-ho (IGL)

" Seon-ho (IGL) Ha " Sayaplayer " Jung-woo

" Jung-woo Lee " Carpe " Jae-hyeok

" Jae-hyeok Kevin " xccurate " Susanto

" Susanto Ham " iZu " Woo-ju

" Woo-ju Daniel " Rossy " Abedraabbo

" Abedraabbo Yoon "Autumn" Eu-ddeum (Head Coach)

Paper Rex

Aaron " mindfreak " Leonhart

" Leonhart Jason " f0rsakeN " Susanto

" Susanto Cahya " Monyet " Nugraha

" Nugraha Khalish " d4v41 " Rusyaidee

" Rusyaidee Wang " Jinggg " Jing Jie

" Jing Jie Ilya " something " Petrov

" Petrov Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Head coach)

Where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match on the AfreecaTV website. This series will take place on December 9 at 5 am PST/ 2 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/ 10 pm JST.

