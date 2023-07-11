34-year-old should replace Becky Lynch in her match this week on WWE RAW

A 34-year-old WWE Superstar could be the perfect choice to replace Becky Lynch in her match tonight on RAW.

Becky Lynch was scheduled to battle Zoey Stark tonight in a singles match. However, the bout appears to have been scrapped. The Man reportedly is injured, but apparently, the situation isn't deemed to be a serious issue.

The Man has been in a rivalry with Trish Stratus on the red brand. The Hall of Famer defeated Becky at Night of Champions with the help of Zoey Stark, who showed up and leveled Lynch with Z360. All three superstars were a part of the Women's MITB ladder match last weekend, and the finish could motivate a former champion to step up as Becky's replacement tonight.

During the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match in London, Stratus and Stark unsuccessfully tried to handcuff Lynch to the ring post. Becky broke free, but the handcuffs cost her and Bayley the match. IYO handcuffed the two stars together as they were on the ladder and grabbed the MITB contract to ensure a future title shot.

Bayley could fill in for Becky tonight because the handcuffs are the only reason she lost the match. Instead of blaming her fellow stablemate in Damage CTRL for capitalizing on the situation, she could hold Stratus and Stark accountable tonight on WWE RAW.

Former WWE Vince Russo writer supports recent comments by Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch claimed last month that she does not care about celebrities in professional wrestling and wants to see the people that are there every week get rewarded.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo agreed with the 36-year-old's comments and said he was happy to hear someone defending today's WWE Superstars.

"Sometimes I've been tough on Becky Lynch, I'll be honest with you. But I only got tough on her with that whole ridiculous costume stretch where she was cosplaying and I didn't understand it. But she made a hell of a statement today and I was so happy. She basically said, 'We should not be putting non-wrestling people over wrestlers on the roster. The wrestlers on the roster should be the stars.' I was so happy to hear and see that," said Russo. [From 12:10 - 12:41]

In addition to her rivalry with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark, Becky had a face-off with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on a recent edition of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Becky Lynch on the red brand.

