4 Titles that could change hands on the WWE RAW Season Premiere: Seth Rollins to be dethroned before Crown Jewel?

WWE RAW Season Premiere will go down tomorrow night at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. Triple H has booked a stacked line-up for the upcoming edition of the red brand, which will see top stars such as Gunther, Cody Rhodes, and Rhea Ripley, among others, in action.

The Ring General and The American Nightmare will be looking to retain their titles on the WWE RAW Season Premiere against Bronson Reed and The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest), respectively.

Reed earned his shot at the Intercontinental Championship by defeating Chad Gable and Ricochet this past Monday on RAW. The Judgment Day, on the other hand, got themselves a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from Fastlane 2023.

Fans are looking forward to what can potentially be one of the best season premiere of WWE RAW in recent memory.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the four titles that could change hands on the WWE RAW Season Premiere.

#4. Tag team titles could change hands

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the tag team titles in the Fastlane 2023 opener. The champions retained their titles against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on last week's episode of RAW.

Rhodes and Jey also successfully defended the belts against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory on the latest episode of SmackDown.

With that said, the outcome of the upcoming tag team title match might not favor the champions. It is possible that The American Nightmare and Main Event Jey could lose their titles due to potential interference from the rest of the Judgment Day or The Bloodline members.

#3. Bronson Reed scores a major upset

Bronson Reed’s rise to the upper midcard has been nothing but consistent. The Australian has continued to dominate the competition with wins over the likes of Tommaso Ciampa, Apollo Crews, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Chad Gable.

The big man will be looking to score a huge upset over Intercontinental Champion Gunther in their match on the WWE RAW Season Premiere. The Ring General has already cemented his legacy as one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions of all time. It just might be the right time to move on.

#2. Rhea Ripley bows to former rival

Rhea Ripley won the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair in a great match at WrestleMania 39. Mami became the inaugural Women’s World Champion after the title was introduced on WWE RAW several months ago.

Ripley is set to go against former rival Shayna Baszler in a non-title match on the season premiere of RAW. However, that match might turn into a title defense on the instructions of the new General Manager, Adam Pearce – leading to The Nightmare potentially dropping her title to The Queen of Spades.

#1. Damian Priest finally cashes in on WWE RAW Season Premiere

Damian Priest has been teasing cashing in his Money in the Bank contract for months. The most recent attempt was thwarted by Drew McIntyre on RAW.

The Scottish Warrior took out Dominik Mysterio with a headbutt while he was rushing to the ring to hand Priest his briefcase against Seth Rollins.

McIntyre and Rollins are set to collide for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel 2023, but The Visionary might drop his title to Señor Money in the Bank on the WWE RAW Season Premiere due to a potential reluctance on the part of his opponent for the Saudi show.