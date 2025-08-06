4 WWE Stars Triple H Buried for Getting Over on Their Own

WWE has been nothing short of a series over the past few months, and fans have been quite excited for what unfolds in the next episode. Under the direction of the CCO Triple H, the company has become untouchable in terms of competition and has a devoted fan base.

The Game is the Chief Content Officer of the company and has been dubbed as one of the greatest bookers in the history of professional wrestling by fans. With a fair share of twists, character changes, and title victories at every premium live event, fans have never been more excited for the upcoming events.

While several top names have been getting massive opportunities lately, there are some stars who the company is slowly burying. However, fans want those stars to get to the top. This is a major problem that has recently come to the company's attention. Some stars have managed to make a name for themselves naturally, and fans are now rallying behind them. However, Triple H has somehow continued to bury them. Let’s check out a few names who have faced this recently.

#4. LA Knight

Former United States Champion, LA Knight, is one of the most popular stars in WWE currently. The company has given the megastar some opportunities, but the result has always been him getting buried.

While his US Championship run was a reward for his hard work over the years, and fans enjoyed every moment of it, since his loss, Knight has not been involved in a lot of intriguing storylines. The star has been embroiled in a feud with the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, lately, but the outcome is undoubtedly going to be him suffering a loss.

#3. WWE legend R-Truth

One of the all-time greats, R-Truth, was surprisingly released by WWE a couple of months ago. However, the fans started rallying behind his return and forced Triple H to bring him back, just to add a twist to the storyline.

While Truth returned with a new, more serious persona, trying to re-establish himself in the industry, he has now been missing shows, getting buried yet again as fans enjoyed his natural run.

#2. Karrion Kross

Triple H once believed in Karrion Kross and brought him back to WWE to unleash the carnage he was capable of. While Kross had been hitting all the right spots lately, Triple H started burying him. With his contract expiring very soon, fans wondered if WWE was going to re-sign Karrion and his wife, Scarlett.

However, without an official confirmation, fans figured that regardless of whether WWE keeps or releases him, he was never going to be a big star. While fans had been rallying behind him, Triple H seemingly lost faith, which led to the position Kross is in right now.

#1. Austin Theory

One of the stars considered the future of the company during Vince McMahon’s era, Austin Theory’s downfall needs to be reconsidered. The star has delivered some of the best performances, getting the world talking every time he goes out.

However, Theory has not been given enough opportunity in the Triple H era. While the reason is still unknown, The Game seemingly wasted one of the top names of the future. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

