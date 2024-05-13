46-year-old WWE legend must end Gunther's King of the Ring dreams 

Gunther is preparing to take on Kofi Kingston on tonight's episode of RAW. The Ring General will advance to the semi-finals of the King of the Ring Tournament if he defeats The New Day member. However, it's not WWE if everything moves through smoothly. So, the former Intercontinental Champion needs to keep a watch over his shoulder to avoid any "mishap."

After losing his Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL, Gunther returned to RAW and announced his entry to the 2024 King of the Ring Tournament. The Austrian star hopes to win the tourney later this month in Saudi Arabia and then focus on winning championships.

After taking down his former rival Sheamus in the first round of the King of the Ring Tournament, Gunther will now face Kofi Kingston tonight on RAW. While Xavier Woods returning from injury is a possibility, Woods isn't the focus here. Another superstar who can return to crush the Imperium leader's dreams is Brock Lesnar!

Expand Tweet

Returning against Gunther is a fitting angle for Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate does not need to be in a championship storyline to make an impact on the audience. He already has the fame, and the fans will cheer for him whenever he walks out to the arena.

If Lesnar returns, it needs to be against someone who can match his caliber in the squared circle. The Ring General has enough credibility to elevate Brock Lesnar upon his return.

The Ring General vs. The Beast will be a ticket-selling match

The WWE Universe has been quite vocal about this dream match and hopes that it'll come true someday. Currently, certain plans for the former Universal Champion's return were reportedly nixed after Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. So, it may be a while before fans will be able to witness the same.

Originally, WWE reportedly had plans to book The Ring General and the former UFC star for WrestleMania 40. As of writing this, no one knows when Lesnar will return to town.

This is one of Gunther's dream match

The Ring General has always been vocal about facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Of course, there are no plans for that happening anytime soon since WrestleMania 41 is several months away.

If Brock Lesnar were to return and cost the longest reigning IC Champion the King of the Ring Tournament, it could set up a long-term storytelling that will finally conclude at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback