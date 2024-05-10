6 absent stars you probably forgot were still signed to WWE

WWE holds several shows throughout the week and sometimes even more over the weekend. Due to the level of exposure, several superstars become well-known to the audience. However, some superstars aren't as active, causing a lot of fans to forget that they are still part of the Stamford-based promotion.

For this list, we will look at six superstars fans might have forgotten are still signed with WWE today.

#6. Odyssey Jones was part of the 2024 WWE Draft

Odyssey Jones was the source of a lot of excitement when he was introduced during dark tapings of the main roster. He later appeared on 205 Live before appearing on NXT. However, all that changed when he was officially moved to the main roster.

Odyssey was part of last year's WWE Draft, placing him on RAW. However, his only memorable performance during this time was during the company's trip to India for Superstar Spectacle, where he was defeated by Bron Breakker. While many would think he is no longer part of the company, that isn't the case as he was part of this year's Draft again, remaining on the Monday show.

#5. Shotzi has been absent for a while due to an injury

There are currently a lot of absent superstars as of this writing due to injury. Unfortunately, Shotzi was one of the first to suffer this fate this year.

During a February 2024 episode of NXT, Shotzi suffered a knee injury during a NXT Women's Championship match against Lyra Valkyria. It was later announced that she tore her ACL and will miss nine months of action. If this is the case, she could possibly miss out on the entire year or return towards the end.

#4. Dexter Lumis could be returning soon

One star that hasn't been seen for a year now is Dexter Lumis. He was one of the most notable stars who initially returned when Triple H took over control and was placed in different storylines, but was never part of anything prominent. His last appearance was in a May 2023 episode of NXT in a segment with Indi Hartwell.

While he may be absent for a while, reports indicate that something big might be brewing for him soon. It is rumored that Dexter will be one of the stars who will join Uncle Howdy's faction, including Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, and Joe Gacy.

#3. Beth Phoenix remained in the WWE

One WWE to AEW move that shocked some fans was that of Edge, who now performs as Adam Copeland in the Jacksonville-based promotion. While he may be All Elite now, this wasn't the path his wife and fellow wrestler, Beth Phoenix, took.

Phoenix's last match was in February last year when she and her husband teamed against Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber. Although in different companies, Beth continuously supports Adam. If the former Divas Champion does return to the ring, it's no wonder that Copeland will do the same.

#2. Many think Tamina Snuka has already retired

Another WWE star who has been absent from television for a while despite not being injured is Tamina Snuka. Due to her absence, many began speculating she may have already retired.

In last year's Draft, she joined SmackDown but wasn't exactly featured much. This year, she went undrafted. Also, Nia Jax may have previously hinted that Tamina's last Royal Rumble was in 2023. Despite this, Snuka remains with the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. MVP and his client have been missing television time

One WWE star who has a very unique role in the company is Omos. While he was regularly featured on weekly television before, he is now mainly used as a special attraction for Premium Live Events. As a result, MVP has also been absent.

Despite the absence from television, MVP has been busy with other work outside the squared circle. Most recently, he even received a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. To no surprise, The Nigerian Giant was quick to congratulate his manager.

