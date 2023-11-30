Former WWE Champion needs to beat CM Punk to get back on track

A former WWE Champion must confront CM Punk in the weeks ahead to get back on track.

CM Punk made his epic return to WWE this past Saturday night at Survivor Series in Chicago. The Allstate Arena erupted as the 45-year-old returned to the company during the final moments of the premium live event on Saturday. Punk showed up following the Men's WarGames match, which saw Cody Rhodes' team earn a victory over Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day.

McIntyre decided to align himself with The Judgment Day after failing to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel on November 4. It didn't work at Survivor Series, and McIntyre was seen storming out of the ring after the loss in the Men's WarGames match.

The former champion is scheduled to battle Sami Zayn next Monday night on the red brand. If he emerges victorious, McIntyre should consider focusing his attention on CM Punk. The controversial star has likely returned to try and get the WrestleMania main event that has eluded him his entire career. McIntyre is determined to get back to the top of the card and could choose to confront Punk to let him know that he is standing in his way.

Expand Tweet

WWE star Drew McIntyre references CM Punk on social media

Drew McIntyre quoted Punk's theme song, Cult of Personality by Living Colour, today on social media.

Before Punk returned to the company, McIntyre noted in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling that the former AEW World Champion certainly knew how to get people talking.

The 38-year-old decided to deliver a cryptic message of his own today after he hit World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins with a Glasgow Kiss this past Monday night on WWE RAW. McIntyre shared an image of his head being busted open from headbutting Rollins on RAW and quoted Punk's entrance music in his post. You can check out his post by clicking here.

"Look in my eyes, what do you see?" he posted.

A recent report indicated that CM Punk is scheduled to enter a feud with Seth Rollins and could potentially have a rivalry with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns down the line. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Punk following his shocking return to the promotion.

Would you be interested in a rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre on WWE television? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes