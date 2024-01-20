Former WWE Champion to return after 167 days to ruin contract signing on SmackDown? Exploring potential twist

WWE is gearing up for its final week on the road to Royal Rumble 2024. With a huge contract signing set to take place tonight on SmackDown, a former WWE Champion could return and ruin the segment ahead of the Fatal 4-Way match at the premium live event. The star in question is The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar.

Roman Reigns, LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton are set to have a contract signing segment tonight on SmackDown to make the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match official for the premium live event next weekend. Orton, Styles, and Knight competed in a Triple Threat match on the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown to determine The Tribal Chief's opponent at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

However, The Bloodline interfered, and the match ended in a disqualification. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis responded to the interference by informing Paul Heyman that Roman Reigns would now be defending the title in a Fatal 4-Way match on January 27.

Brock Lesnar has not been in action since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. The two stars entered into a bitter rivalry following The American Nightmare's loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

The Beast Incarnate could make his triumphant return tonight to cause chaos during the contract-signing segment. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis could be forced to add Brock Lesnar to the match at Royal Rumble to calm the veteran down, thus making it a Fatal 5-Way at the premium live event next weekend.

Bill Apter wants to see Brock Lesnar face The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested that Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker should battle one more time at WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30 to the shock of every wrestling fan watching. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Bill Apter addressed former referee Mike Chioda's claim that The Deadman looked like he had one more match left in him.

Apter stated that if The Undertaker were to return, he should have one more match with the man who broke his WrestleMania streak.

"There have been reports recently about maybe The Undertaker is ready for one last trip. In the event he is ready for one last trip, he needs to avenge that lose that he had against Brock Lesnar. And what better place, I am not talking about the Royal Rumble, I am talking about what better place than WrestleMania for The Undertaker to make one last match against Brock Lesnar." [6:38 onwards]

The Rock returned on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW and called out Roman Reigns. It will be fascinating to see who will face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40 if he is still the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in April.

