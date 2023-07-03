Is John Cena returning to the ring any time soon? Predicting when his next match will be

John Cena's unexpected return at Money in the Bank 2023 created a buzz among the WWE Universe. The passionate UK crowd welcomed him with a standing ovation, while The Cenation Leader hinted at the possibility of a future WrestleMania in London. However, his promo was interrupted by Grayson Waller, leading to Cena delivering an Attitude Adjustment to the latter.

Following Cena's return, fans are eagerly anticipating his in-ring comeback. Many speculated that he might compete at SummerSlam 2023. But the latest reports seem to be disappointing for the WWE Universe. According to reports from Fightful Select, Cena is currently not scheduled for a match at The Biggest Party of Summer.

It is important to note that these plans could change if Cena has availability from his Hollywood commitments.

Based on the current information available, it appears that John Cena is not scheduled to have a match at SummerSlam 2023. However, plans in WWE can be subject to change, especially as we are still in the early stages of the Road to SummerSlam.

While initial rumors suggested a potential match between Cena and Logan Paul, those plans may have been altered.

When will John Cena wrestle his next match in WWE?

The WWE Universe is always excited and thrilled to see the 16-time world champion in action. With no major premium live events scheduled after SummerSlam 2023 until Survivor Series, fans may have to wait patiently for his return to action. The next potential opportunity for Cena to wrestle could be at WrestleMania 40.

The Show of Shows is known for its magnificence, featuring mega stars and epic matches. WrestleMania 40 is set to take place at Lincoln Financial Field on April 6 and 7, 2024. While nothing is confirmed now, it is possible that Cena could make his next wrestling appearance in Philadelphia next year.

John Cena made his surprise comeback at MITB 2023

If Cena could wrestle at WrestleMania 40, there will also be chances of his return before The Grandest Stage of Them All. This could be done to generate hype and anticipation for the high-profile event.

John Cena is still considered one of the biggest names in the company. Even as a part-timer, he has proved to be a significant draw for the Stamford-based promotion.

As of now, there have been no official announcements regarding John Cena's next bout in WWE. We can only speculate about his upcoming matches at this time.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes