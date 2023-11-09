John Cena to make his final appearance on WWE SmackDown this week? Exploring the possibility

John Cena's latest run in WWE has been memorable and exciting. Over the past few months, he has shared the ring with LA Knight, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and many more. However, this week's episode could mark his final appearance for a while.

John Cena has consistently appeared on WWE SmackDown following his comeback. During this run, he has teamed up with LA Knight, fought Jimmy Uso, hosted Payback, and most recently, wrestled Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel. The Cenation Leader could not emerge victorious in Saudi Arabia as The Enforcer delivered yet another dominant performance.

It was recently announced that the SAG-AFTRA strike was set to end after nearly four months. Several actors will now resume their movie projects, including John Cena.

The upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown could see The Cenation Leader address the crowd and possibly tease his in-ring retirement. After suffering a shocking loss against Sikoa, he could go on a hiatus from the squared circle. This would allow him to resume his acting career and portray The Enforcer as a legitimate threat to the WWE roster.

Did John Cena earn something from losing to Solo Sikoa?

Solo and John at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

The Cenation Leader has been putting over up-and-coming talent since returning to the Stamford-based promotion. He has racked up more losses than wins over the past few years. However, Bully Ray believes Cena's recent defeat did not harm his credibility as a performer.

On the Busted Open podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that Cena and Solo Sikoa benefited from facing each other at Crown Jewel. Sikoa took a massive step forward by pinning the former champion. On the other hand, the veteran earned fans' respect and admiration for his selfless act.

Will John Cena appear in other shows besides WWE SmackDown this year?

Another premium live event the company is gearing up for this month is Survivor Series: WarGames. Fans are hopeful that Cena will participate in the show. BWE recently reported that the veteran was discussed to appear in Chicago, but presently, there is no word if he will show up on November 25.

It remains to be seen what else will happen on WWE SmackDown in the coming weeks.

