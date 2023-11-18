10-time WWE champion is the best babyface superstar since John Cena, says Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes Cody Rhodes is the best babyface character since John Cena.

The Leader of Cenation is arguably the greatest babyface character in WWE history. Meanwhile, The American Nightmare has become the top babyface on Monday Night RAW since his return to the Stamford-based company in April 2022. He even received a rub from Cena last July when the latter hugged him and raised his hand on an episode of RAW.

Speaking on his Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff showered Rhodes with praise. He claimed he was the best babyface since Cena.

"I'm grateful that Cody's the babyface and the best babyface, I agree with you, since John Cena because he has the ability to look and represent the company in such a positive way and he's a good human being. He doesn't have to fake it. I love it," he said. [From 01:05:57 to 01:06:12]

Will Cody Rhodes dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

Since his return last year, Cody Rhodes has continuously talked about "finishing the story" and winning the WWE Championship his father never won. The American Nightmare had his chance earlier this year when he squared off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, he lost after interference from Solo Sikoa.

Nevertheless, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes Rhodes has to win the title at WrestleMania 40, as he explained on Smack Talk.

"We're working to WrestleMania 40 with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. I would think that if they're ever going to do anything with Cody, he has to capitalize then. The first one - [WrestleMania] 39 - we could work with that. But 40, I think it's Cody's time; he has to take it. And we'll see what he can do there," he said.

