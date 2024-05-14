Becky Lynch sends four-word message to current WWE champion after RAW

Women's World Champion Becky Lynch took to social media to send a four-word message to the current WWE champion after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The star in question is Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

On this week's edition of the red brand, Lynch locked horns with Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai. During the last stages of their bout, Kai's teammates interrupted to attack The Man, but Lyra Valkyria made the save. However, Liv Morgan came out of nowhere to hit Lynch, taking revenge for getting punched by the latter earlier in the show.

Meanwhile, Sami Zayn locked horns with Alpha Academy's Otis. Both stars put on a great show, but the match ended in the favor of the current Intercontinental Champion.

Following the latest edition of RAW, Becky Lynch took to X/Twitter to post a photo with Zayn and sent him a four-word message.

"Ginger Snaps on top. @SamiZayn," she wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan sent a message to Becky Lynch after attacking the latter on Monday Night RAW.

WWE Hall of Famer said Becky Lynch winning the Women's World Championship was the right choice

During an edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long said that he enjoyed the Battle Royal in which Becky Lynch came out on top to win the Women's World Championship.

Long also mentioned that the Stamford-based promotion made the right decision by putting the title on The Man.

"I really enjoyed that last night. Those girls really worked their bu**s off man. I mean, unbelievable man. That was really great. And to see Becky Lynch walk out with that, I think they made the right choice on that. It always has to be where you don't know everything, 'cause you got the smart marks. They think they know it all. So it's good to swerve them sometimes, to let 'em know 'No this ain't what we are doing. We are doing it this way.' So I think what they did was great."

Many fans want Liv Morgan to win the Women's World Championship soon. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Lynch's future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback