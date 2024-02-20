Bloodline member claims he's "The Goat" ahead of WWE RAW

A member of The Bloodline has claimed that they are the greatest of all time ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. This week's episode of the red brand is the final episode of RAW before Elimination Chamber 2024 this weekend.

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is shaping up to be a newsworthy show heading into the premium live event in Australia this weekend. Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will battle in a singles match.

The American Nightmare will not be in action at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 but is scheduled to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect alongside World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Drew McIntyre has qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday night, with the winner of the match earning a title shot against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

Paul Heyman has taken to social media today to boast about his Funko Pop doll. The Wiseman of The Bloodline shared a fan's image on Instagram, calling him the "goat." Heyman agreed with the fan and stated that he is the greatest of all time, as seen in the image below.

Heyman claims he is the "#GOAT" on Instagram.

WWE veteran claims former champion is lucky to get vacant spot ahead of WrestleMania

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently claimed that Bron Breakker was lucky to get Brock Lesnar's spot after the legend was seemingly referenced in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

The Beast Incarnate was reportedly scheduled for the Royal Rumble, but former NXT Champion Bron Breakker served as his replacement. Breakker has since officially joined the SmackDown roster following his appearance during the Men's Royal Rumble match. Brock Lesnar's former advocate, Paul Heyman, has already taken an interest in the former NXT star.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell claimed Breakker was lucky to get the opportunity. Mantell noted that it is rare for the company to already have a spot ready to go for an upcoming talent:

"What a lucky guy! Bron Breaker comes in right when Brock leaves. So, they have got a spot for him? Can you get any more lucky than that? I think they are going to put him into it." [50:40 - 51:30]

Rikishi sent a message to The Bloodline's Paul Heyman earlier today on social media. It will be interesting to see how much longer Roman Reigns can hold onto the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship moving forward.

