"When did The Rock become leader" - WWE fans react to Rikishi calling out Bloodline member ahead of RAW

The WWE Universe has reacted to Rikishi calling out a member of The Bloodline ahead of RAW in Anaheim, California. Tonight is the go-home edition of the red brand before Elimination Chamber 2024 this Saturday night in Perth, Australia.

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre are scheduled to battle in a singles match tonight on WWE RAW. There will also be a Last Chance Battle Royal to determine the final superstar in the Women's Elimination Chamber match this weekend. Gunther will also be defending his Intercontinental Championship against former Bloodline member Jey Uso.

Ahead of tonight's show, Rikishi took to social media to complain about being placed at the back of a Bloodline poster. He also tagged Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes in his post seen below.

WWE fans have reacted to the Hall of Famer's post in a variety of ways. Many fans referenced Rikishi running over Stone Cold Steve Austin at Survivor Series 1999 and claiming that he did it for The Rock.

Several other fans wondered why The Rock was positioned as the leader of the group on the poster when he just returned to the company.

Rikishi on if he will return to WWE to fix The Bloodline

There has been a lot of turmoil within The Bloodline as of late, and Rikishi was recently asked if he would consider a return to WWE television to help the faction.

In real life, the legend is the father to The Usos and Solo Sikoa. The Rock has joined the group and delivered a heel promo this past Friday night on SmackDown in Salt Lake City, Utah. Jey Uso decided to leave the heel faction after Jimmy Uso betrayed him during the Tribal Combat at SummerSlam 2023.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, the legendary wrestling journalist asked Rikishi if he would ever return to the company to help The Bloodline. The veteran refused to answer but whispered to Apter that he couldn't say anything until the time was right.

"Well, I'd have to go [presses finger to lips]," Rikishi said. "I'd have to go silent on that." [From 02:44 – 02:52]

You can check out the full interview with Rikishi in the video below:

The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes in the face during the WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference in Las Vegas earlier this month. The American Nightmare responded to The Great One's actions on last week's RAW and said he will hit him back.

Only time will tell if The Great One and The American Nightmare square off against each other down the line.

Have you enjoyed The Rock's heel turn so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.