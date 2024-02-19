WWE fans believe 26-year-old star is the next Paul Heyman Guy

A 26-year-old was just made an official member of WWE's main roster, and many fans feel that he is destined to become the next Paul Heyman Guy.

Paul Heyman has had a legendary career in the wrestling business. He changed it forever with ECW, was CM Punk's manager, served as an advocate for Brock Lesnar, and is now The Wiseman of The Bloodline. The veteran has helped guide Roman Reigns to a historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and The Bloodline is stronger than ever now that The Rock has joined.

WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis announced that Bron Breakker would be joining the blue brand moving forward this past Friday night. Breakker and Baron Corbin are currently the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions as well.

Paul Heyman and Breakker recently had a backstage conversation on SmackDown, and fans are convinced that the former NXT Champion will be aligned with The Wiseman down the line.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW star Gunther on if he would ever want Paul Heyman as his manager

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has established himself as a dominant force on WWE RAW and may not need any assistance.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview last summer, the Imperium leader was asked if he would like Paul Heyman as his manager someday. The 36-year-old said he was all set but noted that Heyman was one of the brightest minds in wrestling.

"I think right now I'm good for how it is. He's one of the biggest personalities in wrestling. Everybody knows how he is and everybody knows who he is. Obviously there's a lot of knowledge, like I've spoken to him a few times, obviously, and the advice he can give or the experiences he can share, they're precious to hear for anybody else involved in our business." [12:19 – 12:50]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Gunther is scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso tomorrow night on RAW. It will be interesting to see if the former Bloodline member can finally dethrone The Ring General tomorrow night in Anaheim, California.

Have you enjoyed Gunther's dominant title reign? Sound off in the comments section below.