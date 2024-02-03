Drew McIntyre continues to mock injured WWE Superstar ahead of SmackDown

Drew McIntyre has taken another shot at an injured WWE Superstar ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

The former WWE Champion was eliminated by CM Punk in the Men's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night. However, McIntyre got the last laugh as Punk suffered a torn triceps during the match, and the veteran will be forced to miss WrestleMania 40.

Punk appeared on this past Monday's edition of RAW and cut an emotional promo. McIntyre interrupted and claimed that he prayed for Punk's injury to happen. He then brutally attacked the 45-year-old and stomped on his arm as a way to write him off of WWE television.

Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, the company shared a backstage clip of CM Punk and Cody Rhodes sharing a heartfelt moment on social media. USA Network reacted to the clip and suggested that it be hidden from Drew McIntyre. The RAW star mocked USA Network in his response seen below.

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo reacts to Drew McIntyre and CM Punk's promo on WWE RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo has praised both CM Punk and Drew McIntyre for their performance this past Monday night on RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that WWE had to come up with something on the fly after CM Punk got injured during the Men's Royal Rumble match over the weekend. The veteran added that both men did well in the promo and complimented McIntyre for getting heat from the crowd.

"We had the Punk in-ring with Drew McIntyre, and obviously that is a fix because Punk's not gonna be able to be at WrestleMania now. That was a good promo by Punk. I think Drew had a great line when he said, 'I prayed for this to happen.' You got some real heel heat on Drew." [From 2:30 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Drew McIntyre has vowed to find a way to make it to WrestleMania and live CM Punk's dream once again. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the former champion in the weeks ahead.

Would you like to see Drew McIntyre challenge for a major title at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.