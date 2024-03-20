Drew McIntyre gets honest about his intentions ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre continues to send messages to Seth Rollins following this week's WWE RAW episode. In a new post today, the Scottish Warrior made his intentions known at WrestleMania.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will be defending the title against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL. McIntyre earned the title shot by winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match last month in Australia. The Visionary will also be teaming with Cody Rhodes to battle The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and The Rock during Night 1.

McIntyre has bashed the World Heavyweight Champion for focusing on other things than their title match at WrestleMania. He took to Instagram to share an interaction with Rollins on RAW and noted that he is not chasing the spotlight; he is chasing the WrestleMania moment that he has earned:

"This isn’t about the spotlight. This is about taking the title and the moment I’ve earned. #WWERaw #WrestleMania," he wrote.

Former WWE star praises Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is on one of the best runs of his career ahead of this year's WrestleMania, and many people are taking notice. Former WWE star Bryan Clark is a fan of McIntyre and revealed that the veteran is one of his favorites.

Bryan Clark is a former wrestler who was known as The Nightstalker, Adam Bomb, Wrath, and his real name throughout his career. He was in a tag team with Brian Adams, known as KroniK, and retired from the sport in the early 2000s.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone, Clark praised McIntyre and noted that the former champion carried the company during the pandemic:

"Drew McIntyre. Big fan of his man. I love his work, whether he is working heel or face. I just think he is, man I just think he is great. I really do. I really hope they keep moving him like they are doing, keep pushing him up. He carried the strap during covid of course, and so I just think he is so talented, really talented. There is a lot of guys that I follow, but he is just, one of my favorites." [12:55 onwards]

CM Punk appeared destined to headline WrestleMania XL against Seth Rollins but a torn triceps at WWE Royal Rumble will prevent that. Drew McIntyre has taken credit for the controversial star's injury and has continued to insult Punk as he recovers from injury.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Would you like to see Drew McIntyre win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion