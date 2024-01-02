Harrowing Roman Reigns stat comes to light ahead of WWE RAW

A harrowing stat has been revealed in regards to Roman Reigns ahead of WWE RAW.

Tonight's Day 1 edition of WWE RAW is shaping up to be a massive show. Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. Rhea Ripley will put her Women's World Championship on the line against Ivy Nile. Becky Lynch and Nia Jax will be squaring off in a grudge match, and there will be a tag team match to determine the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships tonight as well.

Roman Reigns recently returned to SmackDown and was informed that he will be defending the at Royal Rumble on January 27. LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton will compete in a Triple Threat match this Friday on SmackDown.

The winner of the match will go on to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024.

The Tribal Chief has achieved several milestones during his historic reign but certainly hasn't competed in many matches. In 2023, Reigns only laced up his boots eleven times for a bout, and only seven of those bouts were televised. The leader of The Bloodline has not been in action since his victory over LA Knight at Crown Jewel on November 4, 2023.

Seth Rollins mocks Roman Reigns' WWE schedule

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently commented on Roman Reigns' schedule in WWE.

Speaking with Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated's SI Media podcast, The Visionary commented on his former stablemate in The Shield.

Seth Rollins claimed that Roman Reigns is barely a topic of conversation amongst fans because of his limited appearances on television.

"I mean, to be honest with you as of late, because he’s been so absent, I don’t even really think it’s been a topic of conversation amongst fans, let alone the locker room. I think it’s one of those things where it’s an opportunity, but it’s such a glass ceiling opportunity. Like, it feels like almost, it’s one of those things where it may never happen, like what’s the point in wasting your time over there because the glass ceiling is so obvious and so thick, which is nice on my end with the World Heavyweight Championship," he said. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

Randy Orton returned at Survivor Series 2023 after spending over a year on the shelf due to a back issue. However, he was written off of WWE television due to an attack by The Bloodline on the May 20, 2022 edition of SmackDown.

Only time will tell if The Viper will be able to win the Triple Threat match this Friday night and go on to challenge Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

