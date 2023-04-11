"If I was Triple H I would give Tony Khan a call" - WWE Universe reacts to reports of creative challenges with Bray Wyatt and former tag team partner

In the twilight of Bray Wyatt's first run in WWE as the "Eater of Worlds," he formed an unlikely partnership with current AEW star and industry legend Matt Hardy. The duo were together dubbed "The Deleters of Worlds."

This came after Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt feuded against one another for months. The cult leader found perhaps an equal in Hardy, or maybe even a master, as Bray Wyatt made his presence felt during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34, assisting Matt Hardy to score a victory.

Amid the poor reputation the former Universal Champion has garnered since his return, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has revealed that he struggled to understand the characters of "Woken" Matt Hardy and "Eater of Worlds" Bray Wyatt when the two teamed up back in 2018.

In response, the WWE Universe has voiced their take on Bray's tag team partnership with the current AEW star.

You can check out some of the tweets regarding the same below:

Ash @Ashsolidash @SKWrestling_ If i was Triple H i would give Tony Khan a call & ask him if he would want to trade MJF for Bray Wyatt. I know MJF is a Champion but Bray is a creative genius! Fair deal write? @SKWrestling_ If i was Triple H i would give Tony Khan a call & ask him if he would want to trade MJF for Bray Wyatt. I know MJF is a Champion but Bray is a creative genius! Fair deal write?

The Nordic Samurai ⚔️ ⛩️ - Fulch @_NordicSamurai_



Or bray giving him new words that we all know the real meaning of. Just to get jokes in. @nodqdotcom They could have easily had bray be the influence on Matt. Backstage bit on a burger he's given him not telling him it's rat/roadkill and Matt being all weird and amazed by the taste.Or bray giving him new words that we all know the real meaning of. Just to get jokes in. @nodqdotcom They could have easily had bray be the influence on Matt. Backstage bit on a burger he's given him not telling him it's rat/roadkill and Matt being all weird and amazed by the taste. Or bray giving him new words that we all know the real meaning of. Just to get jokes in.

Xcelsior @Xcelsior__ @nodqdotcom @aaronrift Broken Matt was super overrated, it was a meme at best @nodqdotcom @aaronrift Broken Matt was super overrated, it was a meme at best

Adrien Walker @akaAdrienwalker @ringsidenews_ So Much Potential wasted, especially The Woken Matt Hardy Character @ringsidenews_ So Much Potential wasted, especially The Woken Matt Hardy Character

Bray Wyatt's whereabouts are top secret and only a few within the company are aware of what the plans are for the former world champion.

Former WWE writer discusses his struggle to understand Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy

During Wyatt and Hardy's team-up as the Deleters of Worlds, "Road Dogg" Brian James worked as a producer for WWE. He is now the Senior Vice President of Live Events for the company.

On his podcast, Oh...You Didn't Know, James discussed WrestleMania 34 and the struggle he faced to work on something creative for the pairing of Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt:

“I didn’t get the Broken character. I never got it. I don’t understand it. If there’s something to understand, I would love to know what that is, but he just changed and talked differently. I don’t know. I didn’t see the transformation or follow it. I never got it. That was not me writing that. We put him with Bray because we thought together they could really be this cool entity, but I will say, no, we didn’t know what to do with them," Road Dogg said.

The WWE Hall of Famer further speculated on whether the former world champions knew for themselves what they were trying to do:

"We let them be their creative selves and their creative selves, and this is horrible, and I don’t mean to say it like this, but I don’t think they knew at that time what they were trying to do. I don’t think they knew, I don’t think we knew, and together, it made a who knew stew, and so it turned out as such. I will take some heat for that, no two ways about it. I just don’t know if anybody else who should, will.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

It remains to be seen how WWE will utilize Bray Wyatt upon return. Hall of Famer Booker T recently assessed why fans turned on Wyatt and what he needs to do in order to get back on track.

What are your thoughts on the tag team and Bray Wyatt resurfacing in WWE after WrestleMania 39 omission? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes