RAW star should not dethrone Roman Reigns "in a hundred years," former WWE personality says

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has defeated several major stars during his three-year world title reign, including Drew McIntyre. Legendary wrestling booker and manager Dutch Mantell is not convinced that the RAW star will ever be the right man to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

McIntyre unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle on September 3, 2022. The 38-year-old looked on course to win the match in front of his adoring United Kingdom fans before Solo Sikoa interfered.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE personality addressed whether McIntyre should have defeated Reigns:

"Nope," Mantell said. "Not in a hundred years. If you've got a team that's winning, you don't go out there and intentionally sabotage your own creation. Because you've gotta think it took them how long to get Roman Reigns to that spot? Took them a long time, and they're not going to put their title on [McIntyre]." [3:41 – 4:15]

McIntyre's WWE future remains uncertain. The two-time WWE Champion's current deal reportedly expires around April 2024.

Roman Reigns' next WWE appearances

Including untelevised live events, Roman Reigns has competed in 11 matches in 2023 so far. Only seven of those bouts aired on television, with the most recent one coming at Crown Jewel against LA Knight on November 4.

WWE announced this week that The Head of the Table will appear on the December 15 episode of SmackDown. He is also advertised for the show on January 5 and January 19, 2024.

The Bloodline leader is featured on the poster for the Royal Rumble, which will be held on January 27, 2024. His next televised match is expected to take place at the event.

